These $19 Joggers Are the ‘Softest Pants’ Ever, According to Over 1,200 Amazon Shoppers

Even though it's starting to get warm out, you may not be ready to give up your sweatpants lifestyle. If your full-length sweats are trapping in too much heat, consider a cropped pair instead. According to over 1,200 Amazon shoppers, the Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Sweat Cropped Joggers are the way to go.
These Amazon joggers are made from a blend of polyester and spandex, and they come in five heathered color options. Each version has two side pockets, an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, accent stitching, and cuffs around the hems. On most people, they hit around the mid-calf area.
You can wear these versatile joggers for everything from a low-impact workout, to a walk around the neighborhood, to a day of running errands. They're stylish enough to qualify as real pants, yet supportive enough to catch moisture and give you free range of movement during a workout.
"These are the softest pants I think I've ever worn," one reviewer wrote. "They fit looser than yoga pants, but they aren't baggy. I bought them in black, and the material is thin jersey but somehow they aren't unflattering. I want them in every color."
"They fit exactly as I expected and didn't shrink in the wash," a second shopper added. "They're just the right weight of fabric for spring, and they have pockets!"
This past year has made it clear that loungewear is a way of life, and we don't anticipate that changing anytime soon. If you want to stay comfortable during the spring and summer months, then a pair of cropped joggers is exactly what you need. Shop the Amazon Essentials cropped joggers for $19 below.
