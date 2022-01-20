The Amazon Joggers That Shoppers Call 'Flattering and Comfortable' Are on Sale for $21
It's easy to spend hundreds of dollars on high-quality loungewear, so when we find customer-loved pieces at affordable prices, we have no choice but to share. The Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Joggers have over 3,400 five-star ratings, and they're on sale for $21.
The popular joggers come in 13 colors and sizes XS through 6X. They're made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex with a high-rise elastic waistband, an adjustable drawstring, deep side pockets, and elastic cuffs around the ankles. While you can certainly wear these pants to lounge around the house, they're stylish enough to pair with a sweater, a jacket, and fashion sneakers to go run errands.
If you like to wear matching loungewear sets, you'll be happy to hear that there's a long-sleeve, crew-neck top in the same fabric and color options. It has a slight high-low hemline and elongated sleeves with thumb holes. You can choose from sizes XS through 2X.
Both the joggers and the matching crew-neck have tons of five-star reviews. "If you're looking for a lightweight, comfortable jogger, look no further," one shopper wrote. "They are not too tight at the waist, and the wide band is very flattering and comfortable. I use them to work out because the thin material doesn't cause me to overheat. I also sleep in them, and they are nice enough looking to do errands in. You really can't beat these pants for the price."
For the top, a reviewer said, "This has become one of my favorite shirts. It's so soft and comfortable. You can wear it with jeans and it looks good, or you can wear it to work out or even sleep in."
Below, you can shop more colors of the Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Joggers for $21, as well as the matching Brushed Tech Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Shirt for $22.
