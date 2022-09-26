I Never Buy Fake Jewelry, but I Swear by These $14 Amazon Earrings with 30,000+ Perfect Ratings

Ever take a look in the mirror on the way out and think that your outfit is just missing a little something? For me, it's always been earrings. Specifically, a pair of gold hoops.

Gold hoops pair perfectly with any outfit — a sweatshirt and leggings, a T-shirt and jeans, a little black dress, to name a few. And I would know, as they're the only type of earrings I ever wear. I have several pairs in all different sizes (huggies included), but thanks to highly sensitive skin, I can only ever wear jewelry of any kind made from real gold. While I know they'll last forever and are solid quality, there are often times I come across pretty costume jewelry I wish I could wear without the fear of itchy skin.

So when a friend with similar skin issues told me her open-back gold hoops, the Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Chunky Open Hoops, were from none other than Amazon and only cost $14, I decided it was time to give fake jewelry a shot. I honestly couldn't believe they weren't made of real gold; they looked that good in person. And at such a low price point, too?

The Pavoi earrings arrived in a nice little box two days after I ordered them. They are a bit thicker, and the chunkier style was unlike anything else I had in my hoop rotation. But still, they felt super light both when holding them in my hands and while wearing them.

Most importantly though, the hoops did not irritate my ears at all. There was neither an unsightly shade of green on my earlobes nor any itchiness, two things that always happen when I wear fake jewelry. After nearly five months of weekly consistent wear, they still look brand new and haven't tarnished. Plus, I often get compliments whenever I decide to accessorize my outfit with these hoops.

Amazon

Buy It! Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Chunky Open Hoops, $13.95; amazon.com

The Pavoi hoops are nickel- and lead-free, made with a stainless steel post, crafted with 100 percent recycled materials, and packaged in 99 percent recycled and compostable materials, according to the brand. I selected the small 20-millimeter hoop size, and there are bigger size options available too, up to 50 millimeters.

The earrings slide right in and feature a small fastening back that keeps them in place, so you don't have to worry about the earrings ever opening and possibly falling out — something that has happened to me before when wearing hoops that have a clasp backing.

And I'm not the only fan of these Pavoi earrings: The hoops have more than 30,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, not to mention plenty of glowing reviews. One shopper said they "haven't taken [the earrings] off since they arrived," which I totally relate to. And another five-star reviewer shared my exact sentiments: "These are the only earrings that don't make my ears hurt or itch. I forget that I even have them on!"

I never thought I would be able to find a pair of earrings, let alone faux gold hoops, that I could wear without any irritation and look as chic as my other earrings. The $14 Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Chunky Open Hoops have truly been a game changer.

Jennifer Maldonado is an ecommerce editor for PEOPLE.com who's covered celebrity, fashion, home, and more for eight years, and occasionally reviews and writes about her personal favorite products.

