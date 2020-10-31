Shop
Amazon Launched a Gift Guide Full of Cute and Cozy Must-Haves — and Our 15 Faves Are All Under $100

Give the gift of comfort and style this holiday season (without breaking the bank!)
By Kami Phillips
October 31, 2020 06:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Looking to get ahead on your holiday shopping? Amazon’s got you covered. From its adorable roundup of family Christmas pajamas to a special list of stylish leggings, the retailer’s fashion gift guides are packed with presents for everyone on your list (including yourself). One of our favorites to shop from is the “Dressed to Chill” holiday gift guide, which is jam-packed with comfy must-haves.

Amazon’s “Dressed to Chill” guide is a curated selection of all things cozy. With over 280 stylish items to choose from — including fluffy slippers, faux fur jackets, knit pants and joggers, plush sweaters, and more — finding something for everyone on your holiday shopping list is easy. After all, 2020 is the year of loungewear, so why not give the most fashionable and comfortable pieces to the ones you love most?

With so many amazing and affordable options included, you really can’t go wrong. To help get your shopping cart started we picked out 15 of the comfiest items we can't wait to get our hands on (all of which are under-$100!) We’re especially eyeing these fluffy LongBay faux fur slide slippers for only $20, which boast over 3,000 five-star customer ratings, and these $48 leopard-print joggers from Z Supply. Be sure to check out all of the ultra-soft sweaters included in the gift guide, too. Like this chunky ribbed cardigan from The Drop for just $50 and this $55 off-the-shoulder sweater dress from Find.

Scroll down to shop these and more of our top cozy picks from Amazon’s “Dressed to Chill” gift guide.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! UGG Cozette Slipper, $79.95; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Z Supply The Animal Flocked Joggers, $47.60

Credit: Amazon

The Drop Brigitte Chunky Button Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan, $49.90

Credit: Amazon

Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Happy Lamb Sandal, $99.95

Credit: Amazon

Honeydew Intimates Star Seeker Brushed Jersey Lounge Set, $32.40

Credit: Amazon

Shashi Plain Hoop Earrings, $37

Credit: Amazon

Find. Off Shoulder Long Sweater Dress, $54.60

Credit: Amazon

BLANKNYC No Closure and Side Pocket Faux Fur Jacket, $70.22

Credit: Amazon

The Drop Edith Pleated Shoulder V-Neck Sweater, $44.90

Credit: Amazon

LongBay Fuzzy Faux Fur Memroy Foam Slide Slippers, $19.95

Credit: Amazon

Free People Sweetheart Sweater, $78

Credit: Amazon

Vintage America Blues Strength High Rise Pull on Wide Knit Pant, $36.05

Credit: Amazon

UGG Alice Cozy Gripper Sock, $19.95

Credit: Amazon

Dearfoams Scuff Slipper, $19.22

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Scuff Slipper, $19.22; amazon.com

