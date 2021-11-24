The Slippers People Compare to 'Clouds You Can Wear on Your Feet' Are on Sale for $17 Right Now
We all know the holidays can be stressful. That's why when we're not hosting family, attending holiday parties, and scouring the internet for deals, we're constantly on the hunt for little sources of comfort to keep us sane through the busy season. No surprise, Amazon once again has the perfect product to satisfy our needs — and it's currently on sale for less than $20 ahead of Black Friday. Whether you're looking for a cozy item to give to a loved one, or you just want to treat yourself (we know you deserve it!), the Donapapa Memory Foam Slippers shoppers are calling the best slippers they've ever owned are the perfect source of comfort to accompany the holiday season.
Buy It! Donapapa Memory Foam Slippers, $16.99 (orig. $24.90); amazon.com
Over 8,300 shoppers have given the Donapapa faux fur slippers a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, and with a price tag of just $17, they're a total gifting no-brainer. They come in four colors (dark gray, tan, pink, and brick red) and feature a fluffy fleece lining and memory foam sole that shoppers say feel like "clouds you can wear on your feet."
Comfort aside, the non-slip sole on these slippers makes them great for both indoor and outdoor wear, and multiple shoppers are even calling them an affordable alternative to the popular Ugg slipper we're seeing everywhere right now.
"I bought these slippers as a Christmas present for someone else and after trying them on to make sure they'd fit, I immediately decided I'd order some for myself," one reviewer wrote. "I've been buying the Ugg slippers that are $90 for myself for years, and I can honestly say I much prefer these. I know, I'm just as shocked. But these were so comfy. The fur [is] bliss. The memory foam [is] so comfy. No complaints at all."
According to shoppers, the versatile memory foam slippers are warm enough to keep your feet toasty while walking around the house (even in brutal New York City winters), yet sturdy enough to hold up while running a quick errand or bracing the outdoors. Even self-proclaimed slipper snobs and stay-at-home moms have given the affordable footwear option their stamp of approval.
"Honestly, I was so beyond blown away by these slippers," one reviewer wrote. "They exceeded my expectations by a landslide. The fur is luxurious and soft. The memory foam feels like you're walking on a cloud. This slipper is 100 percent higher quality than the Ugg equivalent. They've held up very well, and I'm probably going to buy a second pair… I rarely write reviews, but I've recommended these slippers to my family and friends."
If you're a fan of soft and cozy footwear (and really, who isn't?), look no further than the Donapapa Memory Foam Slippers. Once you place an order for yourself, join the number of shoppers who plan to gift these stylish slippers this season by heading to Amazon and taking advantage of the discounted price while you still can.
