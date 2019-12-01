Tons of Celebrity-Loved Designer Denim Brands Are Under $100 on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom Getty; MEGA; Bella Hadid/Instagram

High-quality denim is a worthwhile investment — a truly great pair of jeans can elevate any outfit from ordinary to Instagram-worthy. Whether you shopped your heart out on Black Friday or you’re gearing up for tomorrow’s Cyber Monday sales, Amazon just gave you a reason to grab the designer jeans you’ve been coveting right now. The day before Cyber Monday 2019 officially starts, you can grab tons of pairs from True Religion, AG and more are marked down as part of the site’s Deal of the Day, with most clocking in at less than $100.

Among the discounted pairs are True Religion’s Stella Jeans, a pair of light-wash skinnies that happen to be the number-one seller in Amazon’s Women’s Contemporary and Designer Jeans category. Today, they start at just $59.99 in their black colorway. The brand’s Halle Skinny Jeans, as seen on Bella Hadid in a frayed hem variety, are also on sale for up to 39 percent off. We weren’t kidding when we said this sale was major!

RELATED: 9 Amazon Fashion Finds You Won’t Believe Are All Under $25

Other brands featured in the Deal of the Day include Hudson. Its slim-fit Barbara jeans have been spotted on celebs like Kaia Gerber (she’s modeled for the brand), and they’re on sale for as low as $55.99 in 16 versatile hues today. Not only that, but prices have been slashed on a wide range of styles from luxury denim purveyors AG and DL1961, like DL’s ultra-fitted Florence Instasculpt Jeans and a holiday party-ready pair from AG complete with a sleek velvet finish.

Since you can only get your hands on these markdowns today, you’ll need to add your favorite pairs to cart ASAP. Heads up: You’ll need to select a color and size to see the sale price of each pair. Keep reading to shop our top picks from what might be the denim sale of the season.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! True Religion Women’s Stella Low Rise Skinny Fit Jean, $59.99–$99.99 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! True Religion Women’s Halle Skinny Jean with Back Flap Pockets, $59.99–$84 (orig. $119); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Hudson Jeans Women’s Barbara Super Skinny Ankle Jean, $55.90–$109.99 (orig. $150.48), amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! AG Adriano Goldschmied Women’s Prima Cigarette Fit Pintucked Ankle Jean, $89.13–$92.58 (orig. $148.91); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! AG Adriano Goldschmied Women’s Velvet Skinny Fit Ankle Legging Pant, $89–$99.99 (orig. $198); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! DL1961 Women’s Florence Instasculpt Skinny Fit Jean, $89–$104.99 (orig. $178); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.