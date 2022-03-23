Shop

What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving for Spring? These 10 Chart-Climbing Fashion Finds That Start at $15

They’re flocking to flattering swimsuits, floral-printed dresses, and comfy joggers
By Jessica Leigh Mattern March 23, 2022 05:00 AM
Spring is officially here, and droves of shoppers are grabbing brightly colored, floral-covered, spring break-ready pieces to kick off the season. 

Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which lists the retailer's top-selling pieces in real time, features all kinds of springtime fashion. Shoppers are gravitating toward affordable dresses, swimwear, and warm-weather clothes, plus comfy finds from Crocs, Brooks, and Hanes. And most of the in-demand items are under $45, on sale, or both.

Spring break is just around the corner, and shoppers are grabbing everything they need to make the most of their trips. One of Amazon's most-reviewed and best-selling one-piece suits overall, Hilor's one-shoulder bathing suit, experienced a 16 percent increase in sales this week. The popular piece with 12,000 five-star ratings comes in 45 colors and prints, many of which come with savings. Crocs' classic clogs are another beach and pool staple climbing the charts while Ekouaer's flowy swimsuit coverups are also sought-after. 

Several floral-printed midi- and maxi-length dresses are also featured on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart. PrettyGarden maxi wrap dress and Zesica's printed maxi wrap dress are two that shoppers are buying in droves right now. Both have earned thousands of five-star ratings from owners who love their flattering and stylish look. And while PrettyGarden's style is a bit more subtle in its prints and colors than Zesica's bright and fun options, they're both versatile and can be worn to Easter brunch, the beach, and beyond.  

If you're ready to freshen up your wardrobe for the new season, start your shopping with this curated list of trending products below, or you can find all of the latest top-sellers through Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts. It's packed with great deals and shopper-loved finds, making it easy to find the best of the retailer's assortment fast. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! PrettyGarden Women's Wrap Maxi Dress, $38.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Repel Windproof Compact Umbrella, $19.50 (orig. $31.95); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Men's EcoSmart Hooded Sweatshirt, $15.30 (orig. $29); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog, $44 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Cover Up, $30.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Women's High-Waist Pencil Pants, $28.04 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Women's Printed Wrap Maxi Dress, $33.14 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Leggings Depot Women's Joggers, $16.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hilor Women's Asymmetric One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Brooks Women's Ghost 14 Running Shoe, $139.95; amazon.com

