What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving for Spring? These 10 Chart-Climbing Fashion Finds That Start at $15
Spring is officially here, and droves of shoppers are grabbing brightly colored, floral-covered, spring break-ready pieces to kick off the season.
Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which lists the retailer's top-selling pieces in real time, features all kinds of springtime fashion. Shoppers are gravitating toward affordable dresses, swimwear, and warm-weather clothes, plus comfy finds from Crocs, Brooks, and Hanes. And most of the in-demand items are under $45, on sale, or both.
Trending Amazon Finds
- PrettyGarden Women's Wrap Maxi Dress, $38.99
- Repel Windproof Compact Umbrella, $19.50 (orig. $31.95)
- Hanes Men's EcoSmart Hooded Sweatshirt, $15.30 (orig. $29)
- Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog, $44 (orig. $49.99)
- Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Cover Up, $30.99
- Grace Karin Women's High-Waist Pencil Pants, $28.04 (orig. $32.99)
- Zesica Women's Printed Wrap Maxi Dress, $33.14 (orig. $38.99)
- Leggings Depot Women's Joggers, $16.99 (orig. $28.99)
- Hilor Women's Asymmetric One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Brooks Women's Ghost 14 Running Shoe, $139.95
Spring break is just around the corner, and shoppers are grabbing everything they need to make the most of their trips. One of Amazon's most-reviewed and best-selling one-piece suits overall, Hilor's one-shoulder bathing suit, experienced a 16 percent increase in sales this week. The popular piece with 12,000 five-star ratings comes in 45 colors and prints, many of which come with savings. Crocs' classic clogs are another beach and pool staple climbing the charts while Ekouaer's flowy swimsuit coverups are also sought-after.
Several floral-printed midi- and maxi-length dresses are also featured on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart. PrettyGarden maxi wrap dress and Zesica's printed maxi wrap dress are two that shoppers are buying in droves right now. Both have earned thousands of five-star ratings from owners who love their flattering and stylish look. And while PrettyGarden's style is a bit more subtle in its prints and colors than Zesica's bright and fun options, they're both versatile and can be worn to Easter brunch, the beach, and beyond.
If you're ready to freshen up your wardrobe for the new season, start your shopping with this curated list of trending products below, or you can find all of the latest top-sellers through Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts. It's packed with great deals and shopper-loved finds, making it easy to find the best of the retailer's assortment fast.
Buy It! PrettyGarden Women's Wrap Maxi Dress, $38.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Repel Windproof Compact Umbrella, $19.50 (orig. $31.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Hanes Men's EcoSmart Hooded Sweatshirt, $15.30 (orig. $29); amazon.com
Buy It! Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog, $44 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Cover Up, $30.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Grace Karin Women's High-Waist Pencil Pants, $28.04 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Zesica Women's Printed Wrap Maxi Dress, $33.14 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Leggings Depot Women's Joggers, $16.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hilor Women's Asymmetric One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Brooks Women's Ghost 14 Running Shoe, $139.95; amazon.com
- More Than 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This 'Dangerously Comfortable' Cooling Mattress Topper
- What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving for Spring? These 10 Chart-Climbing Fashion Finds That Start at $15
- Amazon Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Carpets Were Before Using This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner
- Spring Is Here! Fill Your Cart with Finds from Target's New Patio and Garden Store for Less Than $25