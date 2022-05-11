Credit: Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Are Grabbing This Comfy Exercise Dress with Shorts and Pockets While It's on Sale

The “super flattering” dress is just $35 right now
By Jessica Leigh Mattern May 11, 2022 06:30 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Imagine this: a dress made in the same comfortable, stretchy material used for leggings, and it comes with a built-in bra and shorts. It sounds almost too good to be true, but fortunately, it's not. 

Shoppers are flocking to this genius Amazon find that feels and stretches like workout leggings, but offers the breeze and ease of a dress. KuaCua's sleeveless exercise dress experienced a huge surge in sales this week — over 1,576 percent. And the best-selling dress isn't sold out yet. In fact, several of its 25 colors come with a discount right now.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! KuaCua Women's Sleeveless Exercise Dress, $30.99 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

The summer-ready dress made its way to the top of Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart this week, which may be due to the new coupon featured in the listing or the arrival of warmer weather. So far, it's earned hundreds of perfect ratings, and owners call it "super flattering" and "very comfortable." One reviewer even crowned it "the best clothing item I've ever bought off Amazon" while another labeled it as their "favorite go-to outfit."

At first glance, the athletic number might look like a tennis dress, but it's great for all kinds of activities. The lightweight piece features a sewn-in shelf bra, and it comes with shorts and pockets. Its part-spandex material is stretchy, so it moves with you. And it's moisture-wicking. Reviewers say it's great for playing pickleball, hiking, golfing, running, and working out at the gym. 

Shoppers also love it for running errands, traveling, and sightseeing. In fact, it's great for busy days, since you can just throw it on and head out the door. One reviewer called it "the perfect soccer mom or brunch outfit."

Most owners say it fits true to size and have come back to buy a second or third in another color. And while some higher-end athleisure brands also make similar pieces, reviewers love this one's affordable price tag. It's no wonder it's an Amazon best-seller, chart climber, and reviewer favorite. 

There are 20 hues and five prints to choose from, some of which are on sale. But you'll want to move fast if you want to ensure you can get your favorite color and score this discount. Popular shades and sizes will likely move fast — especially now that rave reviews are pouring in and summer is just around the corner. 

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

