If You Love Everlane, You’ll Love Amazon’s Best-Selling Fashion Brand — and It’s On Major Sale Today

Image zoom

We all have our favorite go-to brands that we turn to when shopping for quality wardrobe essentials at reasonable prices. If you’re already a fan of Everlane for its modern and minimal-style basics, perfect-fitting denim, and flattering tops, tanks, tees, and dresses, then trust us when we say you’re going to absolutely fall in love with Amazon’s Daily Ritual brand.

Known for its super-soft fabrics and seriously amazing prices, Daily Ritual is full of wardrobe basics and essentials that everyone knows and loves — including the best-selling Jersey Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Dress and a shopper-loved Supersoft Terry Long-Sleeve Hooded Pullover. But there are tons more where these come from, and lucky for us you can score must-have styles that will take you from now through fall for up to 30 percent off during Amazon Prime Day.

Now is the perfect time to stock up on your favorite basics, ranging from adorable pink wide-leg chinos to an easy, breezy sleeveless jumpsuit to a super-soft jersey tank top on sale for just $11. Whatever you pick, you seriously can’t go wrong. Scroll down to shop eight of our top picks from Amazon’s Daily Ritual brand, including many on sale now during Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Image zoom

Buy It! Daily Ritual Washed Chino Wide Leg Pant, $26.10 (orig. $29); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Daily Ritual Tencel Sleeveless V-Back Jumpsuit, $35.10 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Daily Ritual Mid-Rise Skinny Jean, $27.30 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging, $17 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Daily Ritual Broken-In Cotton Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt, $23.40 (orig. $26); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Daily Ritual Jersey Tank Top, $10.63 (orig. $12.50); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck T-Shirt Dress, $18; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Long-Sleeve Hooded Pullover, $28; amazon.com