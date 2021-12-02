Amazon Still Has a Huge Selection of Cozy Sweaters on Sale for Cyber Week — Here Are the 7 Best
You can never have enough cozy sweaters, and Amazon's Cyber Week sale is a great excuse to stock up on new knits for less. The post-Cyber Monday sale is full of sweaters from Amazon's in-house brands at discounts of up to 57 percent off.
We rounded up the seven best sweaters on sale at Amazon this week, including V-neck pullovers, comfy crewnecks, mock-neck options, and even a fleece hoodie. Keep scrolling through to check out all of our top sweater picks from Amazon's Cyber Week fashion sale, and add what catches your eye to cart before the deals disappear.
Shop Sweaters on Sale at Amazon
- Meraki Rib V-Neck Sweater, $14.21 (orig. $32.99)
- Meraki Boxy High-Neck Cotton-Blend Sweater, $14.72 (orig. $32.99)
- Meraki Cotton Jumper, $20.47 (orig. $33.99)
- Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Tie Sleeve V-Neck Sweatshirt, $24.50 (orig. $29.90)
- Goodthreads Heritage Fleece Cropped Long-Sleeve Hoodie, $27.90 (orig. $34.90)
- Daily Ritual Ultra-Soft Rib Knit Sweater, $27.90 (orig. $34.90)
- Goodthreads Oversized Ruffle-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Sweater, $30.50 (orig. $39.90)
Starting with the biggest discount on the list, the Meraki Rib V-Neck Sweater is on sale for $14, which is 57 percent off the original price. It comes in two colors — gray and black — and it has three-quarter-length sleeves, a deep V-neck, and knit ribbing. The sweater is made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and wool, and it's machine-washable.
"Love how this looks on," one reviewer wrote. "Looks great over a dress or a tank top under it. The fabric is soft and comfortable. It's flattering. Highly recommend!"
Buy It! Meraki Rib V-Neck Sweater, $14.21 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
For something a little warmer, consider the Meraki Cotton Jumper that's on sale for $20. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent cotton in a waffle-knit pattern. It has a mock-neck, asymmetrical neckline with a foldover collar and buttons on the side, and it has subtle slits on either side.
"This sweater makes me want to walk the winter beaches of New England," a shopper said. "It has the look of a fisherman's sweater but with a modern, feminine twist. The neckline is so unique with the partial fold-down collar. The knit is ribbed with nice wide cuffs, and there is zero itch factor. And this sweater is WARM."
Buy It! Meraki Cotton Jumper, $20.47 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com
If you're looking for more of an everyday staple sweater, check out the Goodthreads Oversized Ruffle-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Sweater for $31. It has a crew neckline with ribbing around the collar, hemline, and cuffs and ruffle details at the arm openings. The sweater comes in six solid colors, each made from a mix of acrylic, nylon, wool, and spandex.
"The sleeve ruffle and cinch make this sweater so stylish," a customer wrote. "Great for [wearing] around the house and going out. So soft, and [it] feels like chenille meets cashmere!"
Buy It! Goodthreads Oversized Ruffle-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Sweater, $30.50 (orig. $39.90); amazon.com
Amazon's Cyber Week sale includes a cozy sweater for everyone, so check out the deals (and your cart) before it's too late.
