The Loungewear Brand That Nina Dobrev, Rihanna, and More Celebs Love Is Majorly Discounted at Amazon
Comfy sweats, anyone?
If there’s one purchase we recommend making this Cyber Monday, it’s comfortable loungewear. We’re about to enter the coldest months of the year, and most of us will be spending those days curled up inside, so we might as well outfit ourselves in the coziest clothes possible. Luckily, Amazon put tons of styles from celeb-loved brand Z Supply on sale for Cyber Monday, and we found the 10 best items to shop before midnight.
From running errands to hanging out at home, stars like Rihanna and Nina Dobrev have been spotted wearing loungewear from Z Supply. The brand makes everything from super soft sweatshirts to buttery sweatpants that you’ll never want to take off.
Best Z Supply Cyber Monday Deals:
- Modern Weekender Sweatshirt, $51.20 (orig. $64)
- Stardust Modern Weekender Sweatshirt, $58.40 (orig. $73)
- The Marled Jogger Pant, $45.60 (orig. $57)
- Tie Dye Sweatpants, $57.60 (orig. $72)
- Noa Camo Marled Top, $72 (orig. $90)
- Jordan Fleece Joggers, $34.72 (orig. $62)
- Bodhi Velour Sweatshirt, $54.40 (orig. $68)
- Evalyn Velour Pants, $54.40 (orig. $68)
- Pullover Sweatshirt, $43.68 (orig. $78)
- Tempest Sweatshirt, $32.48 (orig. $58)
If you tend to wear black leggings or neutral-colored sweats, we’d recommend investing in a statement sweatshirt or two. With a charcoal gray background and a tiny black star pattern, the Stardust Modern Weekender Sweatshirt will spice up your work-from-home outfits without drawing too much attention in video meetings. We’re also loving the Pullover Sweatshirt in deep forest green to wear with neutral bottoms or a pair of jeans.
Buy It! Stardust Modern Weekender Sweatshirt, $58.40 (orig. $73); amazon.com
Buy It! Pullover Sweatshirt, $43.68 (orig. $78); amazon.com
For those who prefer to buy entire outfits at once, check out the Bodhi Velour Sweatshirt and matching Evalyn Velour Pants. Both are made from a mid-weight, machine-washable velour fabric that looks a little more high-end than your average sweatsuit.
Buy It! Bodhi Velour Sweatshirt, $54.40 (orig. $68); amazon.com
Buy It! Evalyn Velour Pants, $54.40 (orig. $68); amazon.com
And because you can never have too many pairs of black sweats, we included the Jordan Fleece Joggers, which are 44 percent off right now, coming in at just $35. They’re made from a rayon and spandex material with fleece lining, and they feature a ruched hem detail around the ankles. A fancy pair of sweatpants that we can wear as real pants? Count us in.
Buy It! Jordan Fleece Joggers, $34.72 (orig. $62); amazon.com
You only have a few more hours to shop Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, so we highly recommend taking advantage of these Z Supply deals before it’s too late.
