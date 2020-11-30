The Loungewear Brand That Nina Dobrev, Rihanna, and More Celebs Love Is Majorly Discounted at Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If there’s one purchase we recommend making this Cyber Monday, it’s comfortable loungewear. We’re about to enter the coldest months of the year, and most of us will be spending those days curled up inside, so we might as well outfit ourselves in the coziest clothes possible. Luckily, Amazon put tons of styles from celeb-loved brand Z Supply on sale for Cyber Monday, and we found the 10 best items to shop before midnight.

Best Z Supply Cyber Monday Deals:

If you tend to wear black leggings or neutral-colored sweats, we’d recommend investing in a statement sweatshirt or two. With a charcoal gray background and a tiny black star pattern, the Stardust Modern Weekender Sweatshirt will spice up your work-from-home outfits without drawing too much attention in video meetings. We’re also loving the Pullover Sweatshirt in deep forest green to wear with neutral bottoms or a pair of jeans.

For those who prefer to buy entire outfits at once, check out the Bodhi Velour Sweatshirt and matching Evalyn Velour Pants. Both are made from a mid-weight, machine-washable velour fabric that looks a little more high-end than your average sweatsuit.

And because you can never have too many pairs of black sweats, we included the Jordan Fleece Joggers, which are 44 percent off right now, coming in at just $35. They’re made from a rayon and spandex material with fleece lining, and they feature a ruched hem detail around the ankles. A fancy pair of sweatpants that we can wear as real pants? Count us in.

You only have a few more hours to shop Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, so we highly recommend taking advantage of these Z Supply deals before it’s too late.

