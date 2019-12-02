The Comfy Sneakers That Kate Middleton, Kelly Ripa, and More Celebs Love Are on Sale at Amazon

Image zoom CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty

Celebrities may know a thing or two about high heels and designer boots, but another, more versatile footwear trend they’ve mastered? Comfortable sneakers that are stylish enough to wear on repeat with everything in their wardrobes. Now that’s a trend we can always get behind.

Lucky for us, some of the same sneakers A-listers constantly wear are discounted at Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. While we may be excited to break out stilettos for this season’s holiday parties, casual sneakers have our hearts all throughout the year. Keep scrolling to shop today’s discounts on Superga, Adidas, and Nike sneakers that are all sealed with a celeb’s stamp of approval.

Kate Middleton’s Superga Cotu Sneaker

There’s no sneaker quite as synonymous with Kate Middleton’s timeless style like Superga’s Women’s 2750 Cotu Sneaker. The duchess has sported the crisp cotton sneakers with everything from casual jeans at the London Marathon to wide-leg culottes at her children’s garden dedication earlier this year, proving they pair with everything. If you’ve been eyeing Kate’s sneakers for a while now, consider this your sign to snag a pair of royal-approved sneaks.

Buy It! Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $45.47 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com

Kelly Ripa’s Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

If one thing’s certain, it’s that Kelly Ripa has mastered the art of travel style. Earlier this year, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star was spotted at New York’s JFK Airport wearing a pair of classic Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, which you can get on sale for 33 percent off right now. The silhouette of the classic ’70s tennis shoe is a fave among celebs, and as Ripa proved, it makes for a winning look off the court, too.

Buy It! Adidas Originals Women’s Stan Smith Sneaker, $49.99 (orig. $75); amazon.com

Kylie Jenner’s Adidas Originals Women’s Superstar Sneaker

Kylie Jenner is arguably the queen of athleisure, and nothing’s more leisurely than wearing a certain pair of sneakers on repeat. One classic pair that’s in her rotation lately? Adidas Originals Women’s Superstars. And right now, you can save 25 percent on her exact same style.

Buy It! Adidas Originals Women’s Superstar Sneaker, $59.95 (orig. $80); amazon.com

Emily Ratajkowski’s Nike Cortez Women’s Low-Top Trainers

Honestly, we’ve lost count of how many times Emily Ratajkowski has worn these classic Nike Cortez sneakers. Not only do the lightweight shoes often make an appearance in her daily dog-walking outfits (aka our street-style inspo), she’s even paired them with couture pieces in photo shoots for a truly high-low look. You can get EmRata’s trainers of choice on sale on Amazon right now.

Buy It! Nike Cortez Women’s Low-Top Trainers, $59.97 (orig. $70); amazon.com