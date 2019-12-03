The 25 Best Things to Buy from Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale — All Under $25!

Score some of the best Cyber Monday deals for pocket change
Whether it’s Sarah Jessica Parker’s go-to body lotion or Reese Witherspoon’s under-$15 dog harness, celebrities seem to love a too-good-to-be-true bargain just as much as the rest of us. And if you’re in the market for some affordable finds of your own, Amazon is a great place to start.
The mega-retailer’s epic Cyber Monday sale is finally here — meaning you can shop Amazon’s best-selling items for a fraction of the cost. While we’re excited to score big-ticket items — like this Apple iPad, this 82-Inch Samsung TV, and this cordless Dyson vacuum — at discounted prices, we also can’t help but love to shop smaller products like toys and small electronics for dirt cheap.
In fact, some of the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen so far have been products that are marked down to less than $25 — giving us the perfect excuse to shop multiple items at once. From an Echo Dot that’s 56 percent off to a Dash Egg Cooker that’s marked down to just $15, these bargains are not to be missed. The deals are only good until 11:59 pm PST, or while supplies last, so you’ll have to act fast!
Best Tech Deals
- Amazon Echo Dot, $22 (orig. $49.99)
- Amazon Fire Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Cambridge Soundworks Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $23.09 (orig. $32.99)
- Anker Wireless Charger, $8.49 (orig. $9.99)
- Boltune Wireless Headphones, $21.98 with coupon (orig. $27.99)
Best Clothing Deals
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight Packable Puffer Vest, $21.20 (orig. $26.50)
- Mint Lilac High-Waisted Leggings, $12.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Joggers, $17.99 (orig. $40)
- Jockey Active Half-Zip Pullover, $17.55 (orig. $19.99)
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight Turtleneck Sweater, $17.60 (orig. $20)
Best Toy Deals
- WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Puppet, $14.88 (orig. $19.99)
- L.O.L. Surprise Hairgoals Makeover Series, $12.99 (orig. $15.99)
- Sesame Street Singing ABC’s Elmo, $10.49 (orig. $19.99)
- Hatchimals CollEGGtibles 12 Pack, $13.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Transformers Optimus Prime Action Figure, $22.99 (orig. $49.99)
Best Home Deals
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $14.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Instant Pot Silicone Starter Set, $10.99 (orig. $14.95)
- Thermopro Digital Meat Thermometer, $10.19 (orig. $29.99)
- Bean Envy Pour Over Coffee Kettle, $23.68 (orig. $29.87)
- Takeya Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle, $22.39 (orig. $27.99)
Best Beauty Deals
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray Duo, $11.90 with coupon (orig. $14)
- Bioderma Sensibio Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water, $9.69 (orig. $14.90)
- Crest 3D White Whitestrips, $19.99 at checkout (orig. $24.99)
- Erno Laszlo Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar, $20.90 (orig. $38)
- OPI Hello Kitty Nail Polish Collection, $24.65 (orig. $29)