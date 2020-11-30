Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

A limited-edition red version is free while the rest are up to 40 percent off at Amazon

No Joke, You Can Get the Celeb-Loved Orolay Jacket (aka the ‘Amazon Coat’) for Free This Cyber Monday

If you’ve been eyeing the incredibly popular Orolay jacket, also known as “the Amazon coat,” Cyber Monday is your chance to get it for less — or even better, for free through a special one-day offer.

Amazon discounted every color of the Orolay women’s thickened down coat for Cyber Monday, marking it down to as little as $112. The celeb-loved piece is the retailer’s best-selling women’s coat overall and has racked up over 9,100 five-star ratings, making this one-day sale even more impressive. And believe it or not, shoppers can even get one particular edition of the coat for free through a special Olay Cyber Monday offer.

Those after the original style, which the brand tells us has been worn by Emma Stone and Naomi Watts, can get it for 40 percent off this Cyber Monday. The wildly popular jacket comes in seven colors, two prints, and styles with or without faux fur-trimmed hoods, giving you plenty of options to get for yourself or to gift this holiday season. Even Oprah included it in her list of favorite holiday presents last year.

Amazon is also offering discounts on Orolay’s three newer versions, including the extra cozy fleece-covered style. The latest pastel green, gray, and lilac hues are on sale for $144 while the shiny metallic versions are currently the most affordable and going for just $112.

Amazon Cyber Monday Orolay Jacket Deals

And that’s not all! For one-day, shoppers who spend $150 at Olay.com will get a special red edition of the jacket for free for code WINTERSKIN. The skincare brand teamed up with the brand to create a limited-edition design that will protect you from the winter elements, just like its various skincare products.

