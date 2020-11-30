No Joke, You Can Get the Celeb-Loved Orolay Jacket (aka the ‘Amazon Coat’) for Free This Cyber Monday
A limited-edition red version is free while the rest are up to 40 percent off at Amazon
If you’ve been eyeing the incredibly popular Orolay jacket, also known as “the Amazon coat,” Cyber Monday is your chance to get it for less — or even better, for free through a special one-day offer.
Amazon discounted every color of the Orolay women’s thickened down coat for Cyber Monday, marking it down to as little as $112. The celeb-loved piece is the retailer’s best-selling women’s coat overall and has racked up over 9,100 five-star ratings, making this one-day sale even more impressive. And believe it or not, shoppers can even get one particular edition of the coat for free through a special Olay Cyber Monday offer.
Buy It! Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Coat, from $149.99 (orig. $246.99); amazon.com
Those after the original style, which the brand tells us has been worn by Emma Stone and Naomi Watts, can get it for 40 percent off this Cyber Monday. The wildly popular jacket comes in seven colors, two prints, and styles with or without faux fur-trimmed hoods, giving you plenty of options to get for yourself or to gift this holiday season. Even Oprah included it in her list of favorite holiday presents last year.
Buy It! Women’s Fleece Thickened Down Coat (Cinnamon), $143.99 with coupon (orig. $159.99); amazon.com
Amazon is also offering discounts on Orolay’s three newer versions, including the extra cozy fleece-covered style. The latest pastel green, gray, and lilac hues are on sale for $144 while the shiny metallic versions are currently the most affordable and going for just $112.
Amazon Cyber Monday Orolay Jacket Deals
- Women’s Thickened Down Coat (Metallic Gray), $111.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99)
- Women’s Thickened Down Coat (Metallic Wine), $111.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99)
- Women’s Thickened Down Coat (Metallic Black), $111.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99)
- Women’s Thickened Down Coat (Metallic Green), $111.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99)
- Women’s Thickened Down Coat (Green), $143.99 with coupon (orig. $159.99)
- Women’s Thickened Down Coat (Gray), $143.99 with coupon (orig. $159.99)
- Women’s Thickened Down Coat (Lilac), $143.99 with coupon (orig. $159.99)
- Women’s Fleece Thickened Down Coat (Beech), $143.99 with coupon (orig. $159.99)
- Women’s Fleece Thickened Down Coat (Caviar), $143.99 with coupon (orig. $159.99)
- Women’s Fleece Thickened Down Coat (Cinnamon), $143.99 with coupon (orig. $159.99)
And that’s not all! For one-day, shoppers who spend $150 at Olay.com will get a special red edition of the jacket for free for code WINTERSKIN. The skincare brand teamed up with the brand to create a limited-edition design that will protect you from the winter elements, just like its various skincare products.
Buy It! Olay Limited-Edition Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, free when you spend $150 with code WINTERSKIN; olay.com
Shop More Cyber Monday 2020 Deals
- Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Even Better Than Black Friday — Shop the 50 Best Deals Out of 1,000+ Discounts
- Nordstrom Marked Down Over 33,000 Items for Cyber Monday — Here Are the 50 Worth Adding to Your Cart
- Walmart Just Dropped 2,000 Epic Deals for Cyber Monday — Don't Miss These Deals Starting at $7
- Apple AirPods Deals Are Still in Stock at Amazon for Cyber Monday, But Don't Expect Them to Last
- This Cordless Dyson the Lowest Price It's Ever Been for Cyber Monday — Plus 14 Unreal Vacuum Deals on Amazon
- No Joke, You Can Get the Celeb-Loved Orolay Jacket (aka the ‘Amazon Coat’) for Free This Cyber Monday
- Bed Bath & Beyond’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Discounts on Everything from Dyson Vacuums to Le Creuset Cookware
- Madewell Put Practically Everything on Sale for Cyber Monday — Up to 50% Off
- Teachers and Students Agree This Laptop Is Great for Distance Learning — and It’s $114 Off on Amazon