PSA: Amazon's New Lingerie Storefront Has Over 100 Cute and Comfy Styles Starting at $13

If you’re in the market for some new lingerie, Amazon’s got you covered. The marketplace recently put together a new storefront filled with “flirty lingerie,” including pretty underwear, bras, robes, nightgowns, and more starting at just $13.

While you might not immediately think of Amazon as the place to shop for lingerie, it’s actually become a go-to spot for undergarments. Shoppers have left thousands of reviews on its best-selling bras (many of which are on sale, by the way) and underwear, raving about the comfy and affordable options. The lingerie storefront includes tons of cute and cozy pieces, like this Ugg Pajama Set made out of jersey knit fabric and this stretchy DKNY bralette.

While there are a few pricier options in the collection, there are also quite a few bargains in the mix. This lace bralette and panty set from beloved lingerie line Mae starts at $13, and this highly rated nightgown is just under $20. You can also snag this adorable three-pack of lacy undies with side ties for just $13.

If you like your lingerie with less frills and more comfort, you’ll find that in the storefront, too. This front-close racerback bra is both sexy and soft, while this cotton bralette is as simple as it gets. And no lingerie collection is complete without a robe — this style from Amazon Essentials is lightweight, stretchy, and comes in five colors.

You can check out everything in Amazon’s lingerie storefront here, and shop all lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear on the site here.