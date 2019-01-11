Who doesn’t love a good bargain? We aren’t the only ones — celebrities do, too. Just look at Lupita Nyong’o, who wore $45 strappy silver heels from Aldo to the Golden Globes, or Cara Delevingne, who rocked $50 jeggings from American Eagle on the red carpet.

And what better place to get a good bargain than Amazon, the store that literally has everything you could possibly need (that can be delivered to your door in as little as two hours). Lucky for us, the retail giant has a secret Bargain Finds section on its site that makes it super easy to snag seriously affordable finds like budget-friendly women’s clothing to must-have home decor. You can get this strappy floral dress for under $10, or finally score some adorable, expensive-looking planters for your apartment. Plus, with Valentine’s Day coming up, you’ll definitely want to check out the jewelry selection — there are some rose gold bracelets for $2 and adorable heart necklaces for $5 (yes, seriously).

With so many products to choose from — all at rock-bottom prices! — we did the hard work for you and scoured Amazon’s Bargain Finds for the best jewelry, clothing, home decor, and beauty items. The best part? You won’t find anything over $15.

Buy It! Keds Women’s Fashion Crew Socks, $8.99; amazon.com

Buy It! VQYSKO Rose-gold Drop Dangle Hook Earrings, $7.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Cloud Light Decor Lamp, $12.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Sookiay Women’s Envelope Clutch, $6.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Floral Print Cross Strappy Bodycon Dress, $9.69; amazon.com

Buy It! Ceramic Japanese Style Succulent Plant Pot, $9.93 (orig. $19.86); amazon.com

Buy It! Winter Warm Solid Fluffy Sweatshirt, $3.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Women’s Cross Off Shoulder Solid One Piece Bodysuit, $12.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Flexible Makeup Sponge Blender, $8.99; amazon.com

More Cute Finds Under $10