Amazon Just Unveiled Its Most-Loved Swimwear of 2021 — Here’s Everything Worth Buying Under $50

Summer will be here before we know it, and Amazon is more than prepared for its arrival. The site already has swimsuit shopping top of mind, and it just released this year's Customer's Most-Loved Swim section, which has historically highlighted its best-rated, most affordable styles. The latest iteration is no different — if you're in search of a well-priced bathing suit or cover-up, the storefront has everything you need and then some.
No matter your shape, size, or personal style, you're almost certain to find something you love. Keep scrolling to shop our 30 top picks from the section, including best-selling one-pieces, high-waisted bikinis, and more for under $50.
The section's one-piece offerings range from trendy off-the-shoulder suits to retro-inspired swim dresses. The Cupshe Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit is an especially standout option, with a stunning V-neck silhouette, ruched midsection, and adjustable straps. It's available in 10 versatile colors and has received nearly 3,000 five-star ratings.
"I am so in love with this suit," one reviewer wrote. "The color and fit are perfect. Great quality, too! The ruching is so flattering and makes my stomach look flatter."
Buy It! Cupshe Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit, $22.99–$29.99; amazon.com
An equally wide variety of two-piece bathing suits are highlighted in the section. Shoppers love this bikini top and boyshorts combo for a practical, full-coverage look, and others rave about the B2prity Plus-Size Tankini Set, which is sold in sizes large to 24. Meanwhile, the Amourri Vintage Underwire High-Waisted Swimsuit caught our eye thanks to its supportive halter top, shirred bottoms, and impressive size range, which goes from a small to 5X.
"This swimsuit covers up the belly, but still leaves a little skin out," said a shopper who purchased the bikini. "Perfect for moms who want to look good, but need coverage when chasing around little ones, or for anyone looking to be cute and conservative."
Buy It! Amourri Vintage Underwire High-Waisted Swimsuit, $25.99–$28.99; amazon.com
Customers' most-loved cover-ups include sarong-style skirts, flowy maxi dresses, and even this crochet pullover tunic, which has amassed 8,000 perfect ratings and costs just $20. According to reviewers, its adjustable side ties make it a true one-size-fits-all item. "I always worry about purchasing 'one size fits all' because it usually doesn't mean me…But that is not the case at all. This cover-up looks really great! You can get creative with the ties on the sides, letting them drape or tying them in the back or front," one wrote.
Buy It! Harhay Swimsuit Cover-Up, $19.99; amazon.com
Shop your favorites from Amazon's customer-loved swim section now to receive them before summer's outdoor gatherings kick into high gear. Plus, if you sign up for a Prime membership, some pieces will arrive even faster.
