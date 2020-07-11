It’s Official: This Is the Most-Loved Activewear on Amazon

In case you weren’t aware, Amazon is a hotspot for affordable activewear. From comfy yoga shorts with pockets to flowy tank tops, many under-the-radar brands have built a cult-following amongst shoppers at the online retailer. If you were wondering what exactly everyone is raving about, Amazon just released a list of its customers’ most-loved activewear pieces, including everything from leggings to skorts.

Amazon’s customer-loved activewear list has nearly 50 pieces of clothing on it, and the selection ranges from well-known brands like Hanes and Columbia to top-selling labels you may not have heard of, like Baleaf. Everything on the list has a four-star rating or more and thousands of positive reviews.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Baleaf High-Waist Biker Shorts with Side Pockets, $19.99–$43.59; amazon.com; Baleaf Athletic Skort with Pocket, $26.99–$27.99; amazon.com

While there are tons of super popular leggings to shop on Amazon, two top-sellers from Colorfulkoala and Dragon Fit made the most-loved list. Shoppers love the Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Leggings so much that some say they’ve purchased as many as six pairs — the leggings feel buttery soft and are considered “nearly identical” to styles from higher-end brands. If you’re looking for a pair with pockets, the Dragon Fit High-Waisted Yoga Leggings have three, and they come in plus sizes.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Leggings, $22.99; amazon.com; Dragon Fit High-Waisted Yoga Leggings; $21.98–$25.98; amazon.com

Many exercise tops made the list, too, including SPF shirts, moisture-wicking t-shirts, and a selection of light and airy tank tops. These yoga tops from Icyzone are beloved for quite a few reasons — they’re stretchy, soft, and you can get a three-pack for just $25. Shoppers also rave that the Mippo Workout Top is so flattering, it pairs just as well with leggings for an exercise sesh as it does with jeans for a casual day out.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Mippo Workout Top, $11.99–$15.99; amazon.com; Icyzone Yoga Shirts, Pack of 3, $23.79–$24.99; amazon.com