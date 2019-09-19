This Under-the-Radar Amazon Line Lets You Design Your Own Leggings (and It's Actually Affordable)

Image zoom

If you basically live in your favorite pair of leggings — like Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, and Hailey Bieber, who have all been spotted wearing their must-haves on repeat — then you’re going to love this brand’s “Build Your Own” leggings line.

You can now create your perfect pair of leggings with one of Amazon’s many customizable styles from Core 10, which start at just $19 (not including marked-down styles). The activewear line offers leggings for running, yoga, and even more activities, all of which can be ordered in your preferred waist style and inseam in sizes XS to XXXL.

While each pair comes with different design and material features, they’re all moisture-wicking, opaque, and perfect for year-round wear. Each style can also be customized to feature a high-, medium-, or cross-waist band and/or a short, regular, or tall inseam. What’s more, there are three length options to choose from: full, 7/8, and capri.

While that covers the basics, here’s everything you need to know about Core 10’s four “Build Your Own” styles.

Build Your Own Leggings on Amazon

The “Build Your Own” Flashflex running leggings ($12.22–$46.36) are lightweight and designed to be breathable — even through super sweaty workouts. Shoppers love their drawstring waist, breezy mesh panels, and back zipper pocket, which is perfect for holding your phone and keys. “When these pants arrived I was worried they would be a bit snug, but they fit perfectly,” one reviewer wrote. “They are comfortable, breathable, cute, and wear extremely well. I am in love with these pants!” If you like these, you may also like Core 10’s Dare Devil High-Waist Leggings, which look identical to the celeb-loved Alo Moto leggings.

The most reviewed “Build Your Own” yoga leggings ($44) feature a specially-designed, stretchy and soft Studiotech fabric designed for workouts beyond yoga, plus a drop-in pocket in the back. Shoppers have called them “the best leggings I’ve tried” and “amazing” for both gentle workouts and even strenuous weight lifting. “I usually use leggings for weightlifting, so I needed to make sure these would stay up during squats and other leg dominant motions, and these stayed in place during my whole workout with ease,” one reviewer wrote. “The fabric on these is super soft — I absolutely love it!”

Amazon shoppers consider Core 10’s “Build Your Own” Onstride Run leggings ($18.23–$54.17) the “holy grail of leggings,” and they’re another great option for running and cardio workouts thanks to their supportive feel and mesh panels. “It’s not easy to find a pair of leggings that won’t roll down during runs, but I didn’t have to adjust these once during my last race,” one reviewer wrote. The feel was great as well — they had a degree of compression to them where I felt secure, but not so much where I felt suffocated. They are definitely quality leggings.”

And while they’re not quite leggings, Core 10 also offers super comfy “Build Your Own” straight yoga pants ($18.93–$46.81) that are similar to its yoga leggings but way more versatile. They can be worn for gentle workouts, long travel days, or for hanging out at home. “I will mostly use these pants for running errands and wearing on long plane rides more than for working out,” one reviewer shared. “These pants fit perfectly for me. I wore them on a three mile walk in the park and they did not fall down. So far I am very pleased.”

Not only are these top-rated leggings less expensive than most high-end brands, they’re also one of the few activewear lines offering customizable styles. Legging fans, prepare to be impressed!