This Clever Convertible Crossbody Can Be Worn 17 Different Ways — and It’s Just $32 on Amazon Right Now

The "build your own bag," as one reviewer put it, comes in three colors (black, brown, and khaki) and features one small bag, one mini bag, and one coin purse that can be worn separately or combined. The adjustable canvas strap and gold chain offer even more options, easily transforming it into a shoulder or satchel bag. What's more, each piece can be used on its own, functioning as a clutch or storage case in a tote or suitcase.