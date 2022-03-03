This Clever Bag with 11,000 Amazon Five-Star Ratings Is Convertible — and It's Just $34
While sleek and small purses are certainly in style right now, sometimes you just need a roomy and versatile bag that can hold everything you need, which is why droves of shoppers have purchased this Amazon find.
Amazon reviewers rave about this convertible bag, which can be worn as a backpack or satchel. The functional find works for commuting and school, and it can even be used as a diaper bag. It's earned two best-seller statuses and more than 11,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who gave it perfect ratings for its functionality. They also love its $34 price point.
The convertible backpack comes in 20 colors and two fabrications. Shoppers can get the piece made from faux leather with a patterned shoulder strap or a nylon version with a plain strap. Both come with all of the same features, like adjustable straps, four pockets, and a roomy interior that can house water bottles, shoes, devices, and more.
With many resuming their commutes and heading back to the office, it's no surprise that this easy-to-carry bag recently exploded in sales and soared to the of Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart. It also currently holds the top spot on two Amazon best-sellers charts as the retailer's top-selling fashion backpack and satchel handbag.
Thousands of owners gave it a shining review after using it for commuting, carrying school supplies, traveling abroad, sightseeing, and hitting the playground with their kids. And besides its large storage capacity, they praise its clever design, which makes it easy to use as a hands-free backpack one minute and an easy-to-access satchel the next.
"This bag is very versatile," one reviewer who has had the bag for "a while now" wrote. "I call it my magic bag, as I can get so much in it, including my reusable shopping bags and everything I need for work. It's great that it's a backpack, which makes it easy for me being handicapped." This shopper finds it particularly helpful as they need to keep their hands free while walking with a cane. They found it so useful, they're hoping to get a few more and wrote, "I have the same bag in two other colors on my wish list to order. It's the best backpack I've ever owned!"
If you're ready to lighten your load with one piece that can hold it all, you can choose from the full array of colors, which are all in stock at the moment. Given its newfound popularity, certain hues may move fast, so be sure to grab your favorite while you can.
