This Clever Bag with 11,000 Amazon Five-Star Ratings Is Convertible — and It's Just $34

"This bag is very versatile," one reviewer who has had the bag for "a while now" wrote. "I call it my magic bag, as I can get so much in it, including my reusable shopping bags and everything I need for work. It's great that it's a backpack, which makes it easy for me being handicapped." This shopper finds it particularly helpful as they need to keep their hands free while walking with a cane. They found it so useful, they're hoping to get a few more and wrote, "I have the same bag in two other colors on my wish list to order. It's the best backpack I've ever owned!"