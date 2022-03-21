This Convertible Backpack Purse with 10,000 Five-Star Ratings and 45 Color Options Is on Sale Now
Whether you're in the mood for springy shades like pastel pink or you gravitate towards classic colors like timeless navy, this clever and cute find has them all.
Amazon shoppers love this Cluci convertible backpack purse with 10,000 five-star ratings for its stylish look, functional features, and huge color assortment. The nifty bag comes in 45 hues and prints, and right now, they're all on sale, with prices starting at $35.
The vegan leather bag has received rave reviews, and it's one of Amazon's best-selling fashion backpacks overall. The handy piece can be worn as a tote thanks to the detachable strap it comes with, and there are also four pockets to organize your items. The lightweight bag is roomy enough to house electronic devices, umbrellas, water bottles, and shoes. Several owners say it can be used as a diaper bag, too, with that roomy interior.
Besides its impressive color assortment and convertible design, travelers and commuters in particular love its anti-theft zipper. The main compartment and its opening faces inward, so it's out of strangers' reach, but still easy for wearers to access. No wonder it's earned a near perfect 4.5-star rating overall.
Shoppers love its versatility: Some wear it to the office, while others use it for running errands. Still more owners use it for a little bit of everything, calling it their "best Amazon purchase to date" and "go-to bag."
"I wanted a bag that I could carry to a 'business dress' event with my children without looking like I was carrying a diaper bag," one reviewer wrote. "This fit the bill for the entire week of events." They said it looked stylish with casual jeans and office-ready attire alike. "I carry it now to work. I can shove my wallet and all daily necessities (snacks, anyone?) inside without an issue." They also love its various pockets, especially the side ones, which are perfect for phones. They concluded, "It's safe to say I'll continue to carry this bag, and will likely order in another color."
Whether you're heading off for a sightseeing trip this spring break, commuting back to the office, or just hitting the playground with little ones, this under-$40 find has got the room and the style to do it all —snag it while it's on sale.
