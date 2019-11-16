Amazon’s ‘Comfort Goals’ Gift Guide Is Filled With Hundreds of Cozy Pajamas and Socks — and We’re Obsessed

Image zoom

Now that the temperatures have dropped, all we want to do is stay as cozy and warm as possible. While we’ve got our outerwear essentials covered — from fluffy, cloudlike teddy jackets to warm and colorful sweaters — loungewear is just as important during chilly weather. And this season, Amazon is taking those #comfortgoals to the next level. The retail giant has curated a few guides filled with only the softest, warmest essentials, from pajamas to loungewear to socks, and you’re going to want to add everything to your cart.

The cozy list highlights brands like UGG, Eberjey, and PJ Salvage, plus Amazon private labels like Daily Ritual and Mae. You can even browse through the main guide that has a little bit of everything, or get more specific with the subcategories, including Sleep & Lounge, Sweaters, Slippers & Shoes, and Accessories.

Buy It! UGG Womens Chunky Knit Scarf, $84.95; amazon.com; Amazon Essentials Women’s 4-Pack Fuzzy Socks, $15; amazon.com; Mae Women’s Printed Kimono Robe, $37.76; amazon.com

And if you’re shopping on a budget, there are tons of cute choices under $50, including chunky knit sweaters and pajama sets.

Buy It! MEROKEETY Soft Chunky Knit Open Front Cardigan with Pockets, $26.99–$35.99, amazon.com; Mae Marshmallow Fleece Pullover Top and Jogger Pajama Set, $20.25–$38; amazon.com; GRECERELLE Cowl Neck Asymmetric Hem Wrap Pullover Sweater, $28.89–$33.99; amazon.com

Alongside all the loungewear, you’ll also find winter gear like hats, scarves, and gloves that make perfect stocking stuffers (and nice treats for yourself). Some customer-favorite accessories with rave reviews include these winter hats that come in a two pack for under $20, and this best-selling infinity scarf that come in 30 colors.

Buy It! Neosan Thick Ribbed Knit Winter Infinity Scarf, $12.99; amazon.com; Funky Junque Confetti Beanie, $17.74; amazon.com

If looking at all these cozy essentials didn’t make you want to bundle up and drink some hot chocolate, we don’t know what will. Below, shop a few more of our favorites, and check out Amazon’s Comfort Goals gift guide here.

Buy It! PJ Couture Soft & Comfy Notch Pink White Stripe, $23.52 (orig. $44); amazon.com; Mae Monster Fluffy One-Strap Slipper, $13.34–$27.44; amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Lounge Terry Short-Sleeve Shirt, $10.50 (orig. $15); amazon.com; Amazon Essentials Lightweight Lounge Terry Jogger, $17; amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Pom Knit Hat and Scarf Set, $16.15; amazon.com; UGG Women’s Pom Fleece Lined Crew Sock, $49.45; amazon.com