PSA: Tons of Amazon-Brand Loungewear Is Dirt Cheap Right Now — Including Comfy Bras, Leggings, and More

Image zoom

Amazon’s private-label clothing brands have been creating quite a name for themselves recently. From dresses to leggings to underwear, the retail giant is becoming known for its high-quality wardrobe essentials at reasonable prices. And right now, tons of Amazon brands are on sale throughout November thanks to its “HoliDeals” event — which means you can stock up on comfortable staples for as low as $8.

While saving up to 15 percent may not sound like a huge deal, it is when the products are already super affordable. For example, undergarments and loungewear from Amazon’s beloved lingerie brand Mae usually retail for under $20 — but now, you can snag t-shirts, bras, and packs of underwear for $10 or less. Not to mention, the retail giant’s European lingerie brand, Iris & Lily, has underwear on sale for just $8.

Image zoom

Buy It! Mae Lace Trim Cotton Bikini, 3 Pack, $9.72 (orig. $15); amazon.com; Mae Women’s Logo Elastic Cotton Hipster, 3 Pack, $10.47 (orig. $15); amazon.com, Mae Lace Trim Triangle Bralette, from $9.39 (orig. $16); amazon.com

RELATED: This Amazon Brand Designed the Cutest High-Waisted Workout Leggings — and They Start at Just $11

Beyond undergarments, a wide selection of cozy basics from Amazon Essentials (which makes everyday wear for women, men, and kids — hence the name) are also marked down, including knit robes, nightgowns, and cotton lounge shirts.

Image zoom

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Lounge Terry Short-Sleeve Shirt, $10.50 (orig. $15); amazon.com; Amazon Essentials Knit Robe, $20 (orig. $25); amazon.com; Amazon Essentials Piped Nightshirt, $16 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Not to mention, these soft and lightweight joggers from Daily Ritual are included in the sale — shoppers rave that they’re not only perfect for lounging around the house, but also “nice enough you look like you have your life together.”

Image zoom

Buy It! Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Jogger, $23.20 (orig. $29); amazon.com

And of course, a loungewear sale on the retail giant wouldn’t be complete without discounts on leggings and sports bras.

Image zoom

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Performance High-Rise Capri Active Legging, from $14–$17.81 (orig. $17.81); amazon.com; Amazon Essentials Studio Sculpt Mid-Rise Full Length Yoga Legging, $16.50 (orig. $22); amazon.com; Core 10 Light Support ‘Spectrum’ Keyhole Plunge Yoga Sports Bra, $19.20–$25.75 (orig. $25.75); amazon.com;

There are so many amazing staples at low prices, it’ll be hard not to add everything to your cart. Shop more of Amazon’s private label clothing on sale, including sweaters, dresses, and outerwear, here.