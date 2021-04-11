This New Amazon Loungewear Line Combines Comfy Clothes with Spring Trends — and Everything’s Under $30

Profile Menu
If you're opting for comfy clothes nonstop these days but want something a little more elevated than your go-to pair of leggings, you're going to love this.
Amazon just dropped Wild Meadow, a new clothing brand that’s packed with cute loungewear. The line comprises cozy sweats, breezy jumpsuits, roomy dresses, and other versatile basics in soft and stretchy fabrics. Everything is designed to be incredibly comfortable, and here’s the best part: The entire line is under $30.
While many brands offer casual clothes that you can relax in, it’s a bit more challenging to find pieces that easily transition from the couch to going out. These dresses, tops, and jumpsuits can be worn for running errands, spending time with family, or whatever you have planned this spring and summer. And unlike those trendy nap or house dresses that are everywhere right now and cost hundreds of dollars, Wild Meadow’s flowy frocks start at $20.
Everything from the line comes in sizes XXS to XXL, and it’s all Prime-eligible for members or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial. Almost every piece is offered in basic colors like black, gray, and navy as well as bright hues like coral and teal. But there are plenty of trendy patterns too, like tie-dye, camo, and leopard print.
If you’re ready to give your leggings and hoodies a little break, start your shopping with our curated list below or check out the entire line through the Wild Meadow store. Popular sizes and colors may move fast, so be sure to grab what you want before it’s gone.
