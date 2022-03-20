These Under-$40 Cargo Pants Are Blowing Up on Amazon and TikTok Right Now
Spoiler alert: Cargo pants are cool again. The baggy bottoms that practically every boy band member wore religiously back in the '90s are no longer a cringey nostalgic look, thanks to stylish celebs resurrecting them over the past few months. Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Rihanna are just a few A-listers who have all stepped out in the edgy pants lately, proving it's time you join the cargo pants club yourself.
As always, Amazon shoppers aren't late to the game, but instead have hopped on the trend quickly. Several pairs of cargo pants are currently rising in the ranks of the most-bought fashion items on the retailer, and although they're wildly different, they both cost less than $40. First up, these lightweight cargo joggers are the ideal weight for spring, and they've earned nearly 4,000 perfect ratings from customers who rave about their comfort and versatility.
Buy It! Libin Womens Cargo Joggers, $31.98–$33.98; amazon.com
These casual joggers — which come in 12 earthy colors — feature an elastic waistband for a customizable and secure fit. Plus, five pockets make it easy for you to run errands purse-free. Shoppers call them "beyond comfortable" and their "favorite joggers." The second pair of cargo pants currently trending on Amazon, on the other hand, are more structured — and it's from the men's section.
Buy It! Match Men's Wild Cargo Pants, $26.99–$36.99; amazon.com
Women have been turning to the Amazon men's section for comfy basics like Hanes hoodies for a long time, and now, they're dipping their toes — or legs — into the pants selection, too. The Match Cargo Pants have over 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and lots are from women — many of whom got the idea from TikTok.
If you're worried about the sizing difference between men's and women's, the baggy pants have a waistband string so you can easily adjust them to your body. Women call them "comfy" and deem them the "best cargo pants ever," after searching other sites for options.
No matter your former opinion of cargo pants, you can't deny their comfort and convenience — with so many pockets, you can carry all of your essentials hands free. And let's be honest: They just look cool. The question is, will you go for comfy and lightweight or edgy and baggy? Regardless of your choice, you're bound to get lots of wear out of cargo pants this spring.