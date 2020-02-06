Amazon Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Most Popular Bras — Prices Start at $8

Image zoom Playtex Intimates/Instagram

Between Amazon’s exclusive deals for Prime members and its spontaneous sales on popular products, we’ve been trying really hard not to shell out money on everything we see. But now we have yet another reason to pull out that credit card: Tons of highly rated bras are on sale. Comfortable favorites from brands like Warner’s, Playtex, Hanes, and Bali are all discounted, and sale prices range from $8 to $20. Talk about a steal!

You can currently snag Amazon’s best-reviewed bra, the Playtex 18-Hour Original Comfort Bra, on sale for over 50 percent off. The size-inclusive bra has 5,800 five-star reviews from shoppers who can’t stop raving that the fit feels “tailor-made” and that it’s the “most comfortable, supportive bra” they’ve ever had.

Buy It! Playtex 18 Hour Original Comfort Bra, from $16.99 (orig. $36); amazon.com; Warner’s Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra, from $19.99 (orig. $38); amazon.com

Even Amazon’s top-selling bra — Warner’s Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra — is currently less than $20. “I absolutely love this bra. It’s comfortable enough to sleep in and supportive enough (for me) to work out in. It’s nice and stretchy and the adjustments on the clap and straps are very accommodating,” one shopper wrote. “I hate wearing bras and this is the most comfortable one I’ve ever tried. It has nice full coverage and there is no unflattering ‘side bulge.’”

Another customer-favorite on sale includes the Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra, which has over 3,300 positive four- to five-star reviews. “The Bali bra is like an invisible hug upon the boobs and for the first time in a long time I am not uncomfortable in that region,” one reviewer said.

Buy It! Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra, from $16.99 (orig. $44); amazon.com; Hanes Convertible Seamless Wire Free Bra, from $7.81; amazon.com

And if you’re looking for a real bargain, this popular wire-free and seamless Hanes bra that one shopper said “is one of these best things that has ever happened” is on sale for just $8.

Below, shop a few more Amazon-favorite bras on major sale.

Buy It! Warner’s This Is Not a Bra Full-Coverage Underwire Bra, from $15.99 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Buy It! Bali Passion For Comfort Minimizer Underwire Bra, from $18.99 (orig. $44); amazon.com

Buy It! Maidenform Comfort Devotion Embellished Bra, from $19.99 (orig. $44); amazon.com

Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Unlined Underwire Bra, Pack of 2, from $8.08 (orig. $18); amazon.com