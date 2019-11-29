The Coziest Fleeces and Jackets to Shop During Amazon’s Black Friday Sale Start at $13

Time to bundle up — at a discount!

By Christina Butan
November 29, 2019 10:18 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Getty

If you’ve been seeing teddy bear coats and fleeces everywhere this season, you’re not going crazy. It seems like everybody has been sporting fluffy cloud-like pullovers these days. Even if you’ve already caved and purchased one, Amazon has tons of cozy fleeces on sale right now, and the deals are just too good to pass up on. One can never really own too many fleeces, anyway.

A handful of outerwear is discounted during the retail giant’s Black Friday event, and prices start at just $13 (yes, seriously). From traditional fleeces to trending fuzzy ones, there are so many options available. And if you’re looking for something more heavy, you’ll find dozens of deals on thicker jackets, too — including the viral Orolay coat for 30 percent off, plus more from that brand for less than $70!

Amazon Black Friday Outerwear Sale

Amazon

Buy It! Kirundo Winter Faux Shearling Pullover, from $18.84 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

The sale includes this cute side-zip fleece that Amazon Fashion has been been featuring on its Instagram. It comes in 11 colors, including a leopard-print style, and has pockets. Shoppers love that it looks different from other fleeces thanks to its lapel collar, and they say it’s incredibly soft. At only $19, it’s been rising up the best-sellers charts — so if you’re eyeing it, you’ll definitely want to grab it fast before it goes out of stock.

Keep in mind that many of these deals are only running today, so you’ll want to add your favorites to your cart ASAP!

