25 Things You Can Buy for Less Than $25 from Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Amazon's epic Black Friday sale is full of deals on pretty much every category under the sun. While we can't wait to score big-ticket items like smart TV's, Instant Pots, and Sony headphones for way less, we're also equally excited to shop the sale's large selection of bargain finds.
That's right, there are thousands of items — including clothing, beauty, tech, toys, and home decor items — that are currently on sale for dirt cheap. In fact, many of our favorite finds so far are on sale for less than $25 apiece.
Right now, you can score this Anne Klein watch for more than $40 off, this Fire TV Stick at a 50 percent discount, and this Dash egg cooker for only $17. Now is also a great time to stock up on smaller tech items like Apple EarPods and Amazon Echo Dots while they are marked down for way less.
Beauty lovers will be happy to see that top-rated products like this Maybelline mascara, this L'Oreal face serum, and these popular hair clips are on sale for less than $15 each. Home decor enthusiasts should definitely use today as an excuse to scoop up this Eddie Bauer throw blanket for 27 percent off and this pillow set for a mere $22.
And don't forget to check out the wide variety of discounted toys for the little ones in your life. Everything from Lego sets to Melissa & Doug play kits to popular board games are on sale right now, so you can get both stocking stuffers and larger gifts for a fraction of the original price.
Discounts this good should not be missed, so to help you get started we rounded up the 25 best items to shop for less than $25 from Amazon's Black Friday sale. Keep reading to see them all and shop one (or two, or more) before they jump back in price.
Best Clothing Deals
- Leggings Depot High-Waisted Leggings, $15.99 (orig. $21.99)
- Columbia Benton Springs Vest, $24.99 (orig. $45)
- Anne Klein Bracelet Watch, $23.99 (orig. $65)
- Gloria Vanderbuilt Classic High Rise Jeans, $17.99 (orig. $31.25)
- Hanes Ecosmart Crewneck Sweatshirt, $10.91 (orig. $22)
Best Tech Deals
- Fire TV Stick, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Apple EarPods, $19 (orig. $29)
- Google Chromecast, $19.98 (orig. $29.99)
- Blink Mini Security Camera, $19.99 (orig. $34.99)
Best Beauty Deals
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- LilyAnas Natural Eye Cream, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- L'Oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $13.95 (orig. $23.99)
- Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips, $11.19 (orig. $16.99)
- Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, $6 (originally $7.99)
Best Home Deals
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $16.98 (orig. $29.99)
- Digital Decor Pillow Set, $21.99 (orig. $25.99)
- ThermoPro Meat Thermometer, $12.74 (orig. $29.99)
- Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket, $21.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Swedish Dish Towels, $12.95 (orig. $24.99)
Best Toy Deals
- Lego Holiday Camper Set, $15.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Catan Board Game, $22 (orig. $55)
- Melissa & Doug Let's Play Dust! Weep! Mop! Play Set, $20.49 (orig. $35.79)
- My First Crayola Lights Doodle Board, $19.97 (orig. $25.99)
- V-Tech Pop-a-Balls Push & Pop Bulldozer, $18.32 (orig. $27.99)
Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals