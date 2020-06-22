Amazon Just Launched a Massive Fashion Sale on 143,000+ Items

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Get your shopping cart ready! One of Amazon’s most impressive sales of the year is officially underway.

Amazon’s first-ever week-long fashion blowout, known as The Big Style Sale, kicked off this morning — and it’s packed with over 143,000 markdowns. The massive shopping event features women’s, men’s, and kids’ clothing, shoes, and accessories at steep discounts. Amazon’s in-house labels as well as popular brands like Levi’s, Kate Spade, J.Crew Mercantile, and Adidas are up to 60 percent off.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Amazon’s Deals of the Day:

The seven-day sale includes promotions on popular categories like workout apparel (hello, comfortable leggings), summer sandals, and athletic shoes and sneakers, among others. And there are tons of ways to shop the enormous event — by category, brand, price, by scouring Amazon’s collection of editors’ must-have deals, influencer-loved deals, and more. Plus, Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial of Prime) will score complimentary two-day shipping on eligible items.

Shop Sales by Category:

What’s included in the sale runs the gamut from already affordable t-shirts from Amazon Essentials to high-end designer denim from J Brand. Shoppers looking to score savings on fashion-forward pieces should check out Shopbop’s array of markdowns that are up to 50 percent off and are available exclusively through the brand’s Amazon store. Designers like Mara Hoffman, Tory Burch, Rag & Bone, and Missoni are all included.

And while most of the promotions will run all week (or until they run out of stock), there will also be a few doorbuster deals that will last just a few hours and a few daily offers that will be live for just 24 hours. You can browse the enormous sale on Amazon, or shop our curated lists of standout deals below (we will update this post as more markdowns become available or sell out).

Image zoom Amazon

Shop Women’s Deals

Image zoom Amazon

Shop Men’s Deals

Image zoom Amazon

Shop Levi’s Deals

Image zoom Amazon

Shop Adidas Deals

Image zoom Amazon

Shop Ray-Ban Deals

Image zoom Amazon

Shop J.Crew Mercantile Deals

Image zoom Amazon

Shop Steve Madden Deals