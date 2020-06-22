Amazon Just Launched a Massive Fashion Sale on 143,000+ Items
Adidas, Levi’s, J.Crew, and Tory Burch are all included in the week-long sale
Get your shopping cart ready! One of Amazon’s most impressive sales of the year is officially underway.
Amazon’s first-ever week-long fashion blowout, known as The Big Style Sale, kicked off this morning — and it’s packed with over 143,000 markdowns. The massive shopping event features women’s, men’s, and kids’ clothing, shoes, and accessories at steep discounts. Amazon’s in-house labels as well as popular brands like Levi’s, Kate Spade, J.Crew Mercantile, and Adidas are up to 60 percent off.
Amazon’s Deals of the Day:
- Levi’s denim and clothing, up to 40% off
- Adidas apparel and footwear, up to 30% off
- Men’s and Women’s Amazon fashion brands, up to 40% off
- Cole Haan shoes, up to 35% off
- Top watch brands, up to 50% off
- Amazon summer clothing, up to 50% off
The seven-day sale includes promotions on popular categories like workout apparel (hello, comfortable leggings), summer sandals, and athletic shoes and sneakers, among others. And there are tons of ways to shop the enormous event — by category, brand, price, by scouring Amazon’s collection of editors’ must-have deals, influencer-loved deals, and more. Plus, Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial of Prime) will score complimentary two-day shipping on eligible items.
Shop Sales by Category:
- Women’s Clothing, from $6
- Women’s Shoes, from $6
- Men’s Clothing, from $6
- Men’s Shoes, from $16
- Kids’ and Baby Clothing, from $7
- Luggage and bags, from $8
What’s included in the sale runs the gamut from already affordable t-shirts from Amazon Essentials to high-end designer denim from J Brand. Shoppers looking to score savings on fashion-forward pieces should check out Shopbop’s array of markdowns that are up to 50 percent off and are available exclusively through the brand’s Amazon store. Designers like Mara Hoffman, Tory Burch, Rag & Bone, and Missoni are all included.
And while most of the promotions will run all week (or until they run out of stock), there will also be a few doorbuster deals that will last just a few hours and a few daily offers that will be live for just 24 hours. You can browse the enormous sale on Amazon, or shop our curated lists of standout deals below (we will update this post as more markdowns become available or sell out).
Shop Women’s Deals
- Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey T-Shirt Dress, $10
- Core 10 High-Waisted Yoga Leggings, $28.44 (orig. $30.06)
- Core 10 Seamless Mesh Sports Bra, $15.60 (orig. $24)
- 28 Palms Women’s Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $20.03 (orig. $25.69)
- 28 Palms Women’s Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $25.35 (orig. $39)
Shop Men’s Deals
- Calvin Klein Men’s Denim Trucker Jacket, $30
- Goodthreads Short Sleeve Oxford Shirt, $16.25 (orig. $25)
- Goodthreads Lightweight Comfort Stretch Shorts, $14.71 (orig. $25)
- 206 Collective Tomas Sandal, $16.78 (orig. $18.23)
- Goodthreads Straight Fit Jeans, $11.92 (orig. $12.97)
Shop Levi’s Deals
- Women’s 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $35.70 (orig. $59.50)
- Women’s Original Denim Trucker Jacket, $42.93 (orig. $79.50)
- Women’s Mid Length Shorts, $31.15 (orig. $44.50)
- Women’s Wedgie Skinny Jeans, $41.70 (orig. $69.50)
- Men’s Denim Trucker Jacket, $53.70 (orig. $89.50)
Shop Adidas Deals
- Men’s 3-Stripe Woven Joggers, $25.50 (orig. $45)
- Adidas Originals Men’s Trefoil Hoodie, $35.51 (orig. $48.73)
- Women’s Essentials Three-Stripes Pants, $27 (orig. $45)
- Women’s Edge Lux 3 Running Shoe, $46.37 (orig. $85)
- Adidas Originals Women’s Stan Smith Sneaker, $52.22 (orig. $75)
Shop Ray-Ban Deals
- Unisex Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, $123.20 (orig. $154)
- Unisex Clubmaster Metal Sunglasses, $132 (orig. $165)
- Women’s Erika Round Sunglasses, $105.60 (orig. $132)
- Unisex Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses, $135.20 (orig. $169)
- Unisex Round Fleck Sunglasses, $132 (orig. $165)
Shop J.Crew Mercantile Deals
- Women’s Pull-On Tassel Tie Short, $20.90 (orig. $24.64)
- Women’s 10-Inch Cutoff Denim Boy Short, $24.99 (orig. $36.76)
- Women’s High-Rise Utility Jean, $29.99 (orig. $39.50)
- Women’s Funnelneck Sweatshirt, $29.99 (orig. $55)
- Women’s Crew Neck Knit Tank Top Sweater, $24.99 (orig. $49)
Shop Steve Madden Deals
- Women’s Inessa Heeled Sandal, $36.90 (orig. $79.95)
- Women’s Brenda Sandal, $31.15 (orig. $89)
- Women’s Braden Sneaker, $32.34 (orig. $71.95)
- Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal, $44.05 (orig. $81.95)
- Women’s Kandi Slip-On Loafer, $53.93 (orig. $79.95)
