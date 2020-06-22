Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here are the 9 best styles to shop from the retailer's massive sale

Comfy Leggings, Bike Shorts, Sports Bras, and More Are Up to 40% Off on Amazon Right Now

Whether you’ve been working out at home or working hard from home over the past few months, it’s likely you’ve been putting your activewear collection to good use. If your favorite leggings, bike shorts, and sports bras have been on heavy rotation, it may be time to update your workout gear — and there’s never been a better time to do so than during Amazon’s Big Style Sale, happening now.

The retailer’s Big Style Sale is full of amazing deals — especially on Amazon brand activewear. Shoppers can score up to 40 percent off stylish leggings, trendy bike shorts, comfy-yet-supportive sports bras, and more performance apparel from Amazon labels like Core 10, Aurique, and Starter.

Today marks the first day of this week’s incredible deals, but we’re not wasting any time scooping up our favorite activewear styles on major markdown. First things we’re adding to our Amazon shopping carts? These floral-print high-waisted leggings from Aurique on sale starting at $15, this pair of Meraki bike shorts for just $7, and this mesh sports bra from Core 10 that’s discounted to $16.

Scroll down to check out nine of the best activewear deals from The Big Style Sale going on now at Amazon, and scoop up your favorites before they’re gone.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Aurique High Waisted Sculpt Sports Leggings, $14.29–$17.22 (orig. $24.30); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Meraki Jersey Cycling Shorts, $6.49–$6.82 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Core 10 Light Support Seamless Mesh Yoga Bralette Sports Bra, $15.60 (orig. $24); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Plus Size Tech Stretch Racerback Tank Top, $13.60 (orig. $17); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Care Of by Puma Short Sleeve Active T-Shirt, $13 (orig. $16.04); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Aurique Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings, $14.69 (orig. $24.49); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Starter Pullover Hoodie with Logo Stripe, $18.19 (orig. $21.24); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Core 10 Build Your Own Flashflex Run 7/8 Crop Legging, $29.40 (orig. $39.98); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Aurique Open Back Sports Top, $14.29 (orig. $16.06); amazon.com