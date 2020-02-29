This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit Is Blowing Up Amazon’s Charts Again

Image zoom

While summer’s sunshine-filled days are still a few months away, shoppers are gearing up for warm weather getaways and spring break trips by adding Amazon’s most popular one-piece bathing suit to their cart. The affordable style, which was a sensation last year, is topping the retailer’s charts yet again.

Size-inclusive, universally flattering, and starting at just $17, it’s no wonder this one-piece swimsuit from Tempt Me is a hit again this year. The 4.5-star bathing suit, which now comes in a series of new prints, is Amazon’s best-selling, most reviewed, and top-rated swimsuit (yes, all three!) from the retailer’s 50,000-item selection of one-pieces.

Buy It! Tempt Me One-Piece Ruched High-Neck Swimsuit, $16.99–$32.99; amazon.com

Just like the viral and celeb-loved Orolay jacket, a.k.a “the Amazon coat,” this best-seller has earned thousands (over 2,800!) five-star reviews and praise from customers. Women rave about its comfortable fit, figure-flattering design, high-end look, and affordable price tag. And if that isn’t enough to get you hyped, the brand launched a slew of new colors and prints — just in time for upcoming spring trips. While its solid hues are fan favorites, shoppers can now snag the halter swimsuit in a variety of prints, including stripes, florals, and palm leaves.

In addition to its many color and print options, owners also rave about its comfortable design features, like its supportive, built-in bra and halter straps, as well as its stylish details, like its mesh panels and deep V-neck.

“Do yourself a favor if you have been searching endlessly for a swimsuit — just buy this one,” one reviewer wrote. “It makes me feel sexy and comfortable, and covered up — not too naked”

Plus-size customers also rave about the suit. “Believe the hype!” one reviewer wrote. “This bathing suit is the perfect suit for voluptuous ladies! Honestly, I haven’t found a comfortable, decent looking bathing suit in so many years, and after spending lots of money on expensive brands, I truly didn’t expect much from a $25 suit. It is so flattering, the fabric is the right thickness, and it looks so stylish! I will buy it in more colors — it is gorgeous.”

Like the reviewers said, do yourself a favor and give it a try. If you don’t like it, returns are easy and free with Prime shipping, which anyone can score by signing up for a free 30-day trial. We have a feeling you’ll be glad you got it, whether you’ve got upcoming pool or beachside plans or, like us, you’re just counting down the days until summer.

