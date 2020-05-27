This Wire-Free Bra Just Topped Amazon’s Best-Sellers List, and It’s on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There’s a new normal when it comes to dressing up as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept most across the country indoors for months now. Staying home all day means no one is reaching for office staples like high-heeled shoes, or in some cases, even bothering to put on a bra. Bras in particular have a reputation for being constricting and stuffy, so whenever a situation calls for actually putting one these days, it has to be super comfortable to make it worth it — and one that shoppers find worth it is Hanes’ Comfort Evolution Bra.

Amazon reviewers recently crowned this comfy essential as the perfect everyday bra, and it’s currently the best-seller in its category. Not only does it come with more than 2,500 five-star reviews, but its popularity has also increased by 239 percent this week on Amazon’s Movers & Shakers chart. And the best part? It’s currently on sale for as little as $10.

Here’s why so many shoppers swear by this specific bra in a sea of options: The Hanes style is made with a super stretchy fabric, so it feels like it’s barely there. Its wide straps and long coverage ensure a seamless look, and although it’s technically a lightweight bralette, shoppers say it’s perfect as a sports bra, too.

One reviewer praised it as a “holy grail bra.” Another called it “very comfortable and supportive,” adding: “Love the option to clasp it in the back, but I can also put it on like other sports bras by pulling it up over my body… I’ve purchased one in all colors!”

“I was looking for a more comfortable bra because who wants to wear an underwire in a global pandemic? Not me,” said a third shopper, who found Hanes’ bra to be well-fitting. “Enough lift that it looks like I’m wearing a bra. Also enough compression to hold everything in place, but not so much that my boobs get flattened into dinner plates. Very comfortable around the band. Love it!”

While some sizes for certain colors are out of stock, you can still find the majority of options for this bra available. Get one now while it’s on sale.

