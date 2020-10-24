Amazon Dropped Its Leggings Gift Guide Filled with 100+ Comfy (and Stylish) Recommendations

Included in the gift guide are these popular leggings from Colorfulkoala, which have over 9,900 five-star ratings. If you haven’t heard of them yet, you’ll want to get them on your radar — shoppers are convinced they “feel just like Lululemon” leggings. Available in 26 colors and sizes XS to XL, the high-waisted leggings have three pockets (one on either side and one in the waistband), seamless stitching, and a “buttery” fabric makeup that comfortably hugs the skin. Thanks to so many five-star reviews, they’re best-sellers in three women’s categories on Amazon, including sports tights and leggings, yoga pants, and athletic pants.