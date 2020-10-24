Amazon Dropped Its Leggings Gift Guide Filled with 100+ Comfy (and Stylish) Recommendations
Amazon’s top fashion gifts for the holidays include so many stylish must-haves. From this adorable fuzzy tote to trendy tie-dye sets to super cozy cardigans, the retailer’s gift guide is packed with hundreds of great finds for anyone on your shopping list (including yourself). For the leggings lover(s) in your life, Amazon curated a special list of the absolute comfiest ones to gift this season — and there are 160 pairs to choose from.
The retailer’s “Wear Everywhere” leggings guide features customer-favorite options from brands like Colorfulkoala, Adidas, Core 10, Alo Yoga, Onzie, and more. You’ll find everything from classic black leggings to eye-catching leopard print ones, with prices starting at $6 and the majority falling in the $20 to $45 range.
Buy It! Crz Yoga Naked Feeling High Waisted Yoga Leggings, $24–$28; amazon.com
Included in the gift guide are these popular leggings from Colorfulkoala, which have over 9,900 five-star ratings. If you haven’t heard of them yet, you’ll want to get them on your radar — shoppers are convinced they “feel just like Lululemon” leggings. Available in 26 colors and sizes XS to XL, the high-waisted leggings have three pockets (one on either side and one in the waistband), seamless stitching, and a “buttery” fabric makeup that comfortably hugs the skin. Thanks to so many five-star reviews, they’re best-sellers in three women’s categories on Amazon, including sports tights and leggings, yoga pants, and athletic pants.
Buy It! Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Leggings with Pockets, $25–$29; amazon.com
If you’ve ever dreamed about building the perfect pair of leggings, Amazon brand Core 10 lets you do just that. You can customize Core 10 leggings by selecting the type of waist you want (high waist, regular waist, or cross waist) and inseam length (tall, short, or regular). Shoppers say they’re very flattering and are made with a soft, thick material that’s great for winter. These build-your-own leggings make a great gift for anyone who just can’t seem to find the right fit (or simply loves customized clothing).
Buy It! Core 10 ‘Build Your Own’ Full Pant Yoga Leggings, $44; amazon.com
And if you want to go the celeb-loved route, Amazon selected quite a few pairs from Alo Yoga, which has a huge Hollywood following. From Jennifer Garner to Kylie Jenner to Chrissy Teigen, tons of stars love Alo leggings thanks to their flattering fit (most are designed to sculpt and smooth), breathability, and high-quality materials.
Buy It! Alo Yoga Coast Leggings, $66.12–$94.65; amazon.com
Check out all 100+ leggings in Amazon’s gift guide, and don’t forget to browse the retailer’s many other holiday gift guides while you’re there!
