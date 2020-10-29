Shop

These Are Amazon’s Top 100 Fashion Gifts This Year, Including Trendy Jackets, Silky Lounge Sets, and Dainty Jewelry

We want it all
By Christina Butan
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Believe it or not, the holidays are just around the corner. Amazon has already put together a handful of gift guides to help you start shopping, highlighting some of the best stocking stuffers, home essentials, beauty products, electronics, and more to gift this season. One of our favorite lists from the retailer is its Top 100-ish Fashion Gift Guide, which features the trendiest apparel and accessories to shop this year. 

Within the gift guide, you’ll not only find individual products, but also larger categories, like super comfy leggings and oversized cardigans, that feature a variety of items to choose from. (Hence the name, “100-ish.”) The best part? Amazon pulled together tons of amazing finds for the whole family — like face masks, pajamas, winter accessories, and so much more — so you can practically check off everyone on your list with just this one guide. 

The retailer made making stylish bundles on a budget incredibly easy, too. This soft and silky leopard print pajama set and these highly rated velvet scrunchies from Kitsch make the perfect cozy gift for $32. (You can even throw in a colorful Vera Bradley face mask and it won’t put you over $40!) 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Serenedelicacy Satin Short Sleeve Pajama Set, $23.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies, 5 Pack, $7.99 (orig. $12); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Face Mask, $8; amazon.com

If you’re looking to spend a little more, this cozy leopard puffer (which is already getting rave reviews since recently landing on the site) and fuzzy tote combo make a cute match for just over $100. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket, $64; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Bella Small Tote Bag, $39.90; amazon.com

Or, pair this Instagram-famous sweater dress with a dainty necklace from celeb-loved brand Kendra Scott for an elegant $75 outfit that’s sure to become a go-to for holiday seasons to come.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! R.Vivimos Knitted Tie-Waist Sweater Dress, $24.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace, $50; amazon.com

One thing’s for sure — with so many comfy and cute options to choose from, you may just spend all day building the perfect gift cart. Check out the entirety of Amazon’s top 100 fashion gift guide here.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com