These Are Amazon’s Top 100 Fashion Gifts This Year, Including Trendy Jackets, Silky Lounge Sets, and Dainty Jewelry
Believe it or not, the holidays are just around the corner. Amazon has already put together a handful of gift guides to help you start shopping, highlighting some of the best stocking stuffers, home essentials, beauty products, electronics, and more to gift this season. One of our favorite lists from the retailer is its Top 100-ish Fashion Gift Guide, which features the trendiest apparel and accessories to shop this year.
Within the gift guide, you’ll not only find individual products, but also larger categories, like super comfy leggings and oversized cardigans, that feature a variety of items to choose from. (Hence the name, “100-ish.”) The best part? Amazon pulled together tons of amazing finds for the whole family — like face masks, pajamas, winter accessories, and so much more — so you can practically check off everyone on your list with just this one guide.
The retailer made making stylish bundles on a budget incredibly easy, too. This soft and silky leopard print pajama set and these highly rated velvet scrunchies from Kitsch make the perfect cozy gift for $32. (You can even throw in a colorful Vera Bradley face mask and it won’t put you over $40!)
Buy It! Serenedelicacy Satin Short Sleeve Pajama Set, $23.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies, 5 Pack, $7.99 (orig. $12); amazon.com
Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Face Mask, $8; amazon.com
If you’re looking to spend a little more, this cozy leopard puffer (which is already getting rave reviews since recently landing on the site) and fuzzy tote combo make a cute match for just over $100.
Buy It! Daily Ritual Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket, $64; amazon.com
Buy It! The Drop Bella Small Tote Bag, $39.90; amazon.com
Or, pair this Instagram-famous sweater dress with a dainty necklace from celeb-loved brand Kendra Scott for an elegant $75 outfit that’s sure to become a go-to for holiday seasons to come.
Buy It! R.Vivimos Knitted Tie-Waist Sweater Dress, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace, $50; amazon.com
One thing’s for sure — with so many comfy and cute options to choose from, you may just spend all day building the perfect gift cart. Check out the entirety of Amazon’s top 100 fashion gift guide here.
- The Mini Version of the Rings Julia Roberts Made Famous Are Secretly on Sale for $12
- This 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Is $100 Off Right Now — but Only with a Secret Coupon
- Amazon Shoppers Call This the ‘King of All Fans’ — and It Starts at Just $52
- This Cooling Pet Tent Keeps Dogs from Overheating in the Summer — and It’s on Sale