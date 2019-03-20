Amazon Just Launched Its First Skincare Line — and Everything’s Under $40

While we all know Amazon as the best place to shop for discounted books and the latest Instant Pot, it’s about to be one of your new favorite places to shop for beauty, too, thanks to its brand new skincare line.

Insanely affordable and packed with dermatologist-approved ingredients, Amazon’s first-ever, in-house skincare brand, Belei, is a dream come true for those who don’t like shelling out hundreds of dollars for quality beauty products. Everything in the new line, which includes moisturizers, serums, cleansers, masks, and more, is all under $40 and comes with free, two-day shipping for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial).

The idea behind the brand, which combines “beauty” and “believe” in its name, is simple: a collection of versatile skincare products that are high-quality, inexpensive, and easy to shop.

“Our goal is to help customers spend less time and money searching for the right skincare solutions,” Kara Trousdale, Head of Beauty for Amazon’s Private Brands, said. “We took a simple, no-nonsense approach when creating Belei, developing products with ingredients that are both proven to deliver results and also offer customers great value for the quality.”

The launch features 12 dermatologist-formulated products that can be mixed and matched to create a customized skincare routine. And since everything comes in at $40 or less, you can finally snag yourself a buzzy vitamin C serum or depuffing eye cream to try without blowing your budget.

You can also feel good about its simple formulas, which are made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and fragrance. Plus, nothing is ever tested on animals and all of the packaging is recyclable.

Shoppers focused on anti-aging will love its Retinol Refining Moisturizer, Ferulic Acid + Vitamin C and E serum, and Triple-Peptide Eye Cream while those looking to alleviate acne should try its Benzoyl Peroxide Spot Treatment, Oil-Free Face Moisturizer, and Charcoal Balancing Mask.

Check out the rest of the collection on Amazon, simply add whatever your skin needs to your cart today, and it can be at your door before the weekend. It doesn’t get more convenient than that!