Amazon Just Revealed Its Top 5 Beauty Products for Summer — and They’re All Under $38

Amazon’s enormous beauty department is a mecca of everything from under-the-radar finds to best-selling staples, and if you’re curious about what’s trending this summer, Amazon’s got the answer — and it includes a variety of lightweight skincare products designed to look and feel great even on the hottest, most humid days.

Amazon recently revealed its top five editor-selected beauty products for summer 2019, and the list includes everything your beauty bag needs for upcoming vacations, beach trips, and all that hot, sunshine-filled weather coming your way. Interestingly enough, not a single makeup product made the list, but don’t fret because every single product is designed to make your natural, bare skin looks its absolute best sans heavy, cakey products.

Here you’ll find a variety of Amazon’s top-rated skincare products including a two-in-one sunscreen and facial moisturizer, anti-aging vitamin C serum, all-natural lip balm, and more. Add these Prime-eligible skincare finds to your cart, and you’ll be ready to pack your vacation bags fast and give your skin some post-sun TLC whenever you need it.

Belei Oil-Free Face Moisturizer, UVA/UVB SPF 50 Sunscreen

This tube of oil-free sunscreen is designed to hydrate skin and absorb quickly like higher-end products, but costs a whole lot less. Use it daily under your makeup or throw it in your pool bag and apply it before you sit outdoors, its formula soaks in fast and hydrates your skin while providing SPF 50 protection. And since the sensitive skin-friendly sunscreen is made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and other icky ingredients, you can feel good about slathering it on the reg.

Belei Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C and E Serum

Guard your skin from free radicals and pollution when you step outside with this anti-aging and brightening vitamin C and E serum. Apply it daily under your moisturizer and makeup to protect your skin from pollutants and to improve the look of wrinkles, spots, and fine lines.

Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm

Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers gave this set of moisturizing, all-natural Burt’s Bees lip balms a five-star review, calling them the “only lip balm I’ll use” and the “best lip balm ever made.” With four tubes in a variety of subtle scents — vanilla bean, coconut and pear, strawberry, and peppermint — you’ll have enough to stock your makeup bag and purse, along with a spare to keep at the office and on your nightstand.

Moondrop Organic Facial Oil by Celeste Botanicals

This versatile, hydrating oil comes packaged with a rollerball applicator making it easy to apply on the go or wherever you travel this summer. Apply the fast-absorbing oil, made with antioxidant-packed turmeric and sweet-smelling rose oil, to your face, hands, and cuticles to moisturize and soothe skin.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Face Gel Moisturizer for Dry Skin

Packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid, this top-rated gel moisturizer goes on cool and feels extra refreshing in the summer. Use it morning and night to hydrate skin, this oil-free moisturizer works for all skin types and has earned over 1,400 five-star reviews.

