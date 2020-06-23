Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These Quick-Dry Leggings Are ‘Ideal for Working Out,’ and They’re Only $17 Right Now

Amazon’s first-ever Big Style Sale has landed, and shoppers can score top brands such as Adidas, Levi’s, and more for up to 50 percent off. But name-brand discounts aren’t the only deals: Amazon’s customer-loved private labels are seriously marked down, too.

One of them is Aurique, and it’s known for high-performance activewear that’s comfy and stylish at the same time. Shoppers particularly love Aurique’s High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings, which are currently on sale for as little as $17 in certain colors and sizes.

These stretchy leggings have earned a 4.6-star rating out of five, and reviewers have called them “super flexible” pants that are “ideal for working out.” Shoppers especially like their compression and shapewear-like design. “I love these navy blue leggings/yoga pants,” wrote a reviewer. “The high waist and thick material are comfortable and flattering (keeps the belly tucked in).”

Another wrote that the colorblocked panels are made of mesh, which adds a layer of breathability. “They’re flexible and don’t bunch so they’ll move with you comfortably,” said that reviewer, who also praised the leggings’ moisture-wicking qualities. “I spilled water on myself and they dried up quickly.”

Aurique’s high-waisted leggings fall just at the ankle, so shoppers who are looking for a shorter cut can go with a similar cropped option that’s also $17. Shop them on sale now, alongside thousands of other activewear must-haves from Amazon’s Big Style Sale.

