These $30 Chelsea Boots Are So Cute, You’d Never Guess They’re Also Waterproof

Toss your clunky, heavy, hard-to-walk-in rain boots for the only pair of waterproof booties you’ll ever want to wear again — according to Amazon shoppers, at least. They say that Asgard’s Ankle Waterproof Chelsea Boots are not only lightweight and good-looking, but also ridiculously affordable.

Available to shop for just $30, the boots have nearly 2,000 five-star ratings and are possibly one of the best deals that Amazon shoppers have discovered to date. In fact, these Chelsea-style rain boots are so popular, they’ve become a best-seller in Amazon’s women’s boots and booties category.

“I wear these boots literally all the time and cannot stop recommending them to everyone I know,” one shopper wrote. “Comfortable, durable, and stylish!”

Satisfied customers especially love how they seemingly work for every situation: “I bought these boots for a trip to Paris in February. I wanted something versatile that I could wear with everything, but waterproof just in case it rained. Overall these boots were a great choice! They went with everything and most importantly, were very comfortable. I walked all day in them for four days straight with no issues.”

Unlike many other waterproof boots on the market, the Asgard Ankle Waterproof Chelsea Boots are made from a high-quality PVC material that keeps your feet dry without weighing you down. Whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe with a cute new pair of Chelsea boots or update your rainy day footwear collection with a weather-resistant style, Asgard’s booties check all the boxes.

