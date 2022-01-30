Amazon Shoppers Found the 'Perfect Cropped Sweatshirt' — and It's Under $25
By now, almost two years into the pandemic, you've probably worn your go-to sweatshirt thin. And while you might have a special place in your heart for your old sports hoodies, sometimes, a more polished pick is appropriate — like for when your boss suddenly asks you to turn on your camera during a Zoom meeting. Ideally, you would already be wearing something that doesn't have an in-your-face logo or stains on it, but is still cozy. Well, the ideal option exists, according to shoppers, and it's only $24 on Amazon.
The Amazhiyu Cropped Sweatshirt has everything you look for in a comfy yet presentable sweatshirt. It's warm, super soft, and slightly oversized. But unlike your tattered NFL hoodie, this crew neck sweatshirt is cropped, giving it a stylish edge. Don't worry, it doesn't go into showing-off-your-whole-stomach territory, which you probably aren't keen on doing during the winter. Oh, and it's available in 13 pretty colors, ranging from soft pastel shades of pink and plum to neutrals like beige and tan, so there's bound to be one that fits your style.
This cropped sweatshirt is on the Amazon Customers' Most-Loved list, and over 1,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, calling it "flattering" and "so comfortable" in their reviews. Exposed seams on the sleeves give off a casual inside-out look that one shopper compared to a pricier option: "I love the raw hem detail and that it puffs at the cuff," they wrote. "I saw something similar to this at Free People for $128 and this is even better."
Although some sweatshirts are clearly made for cold weather, customers say this one is seasonally versatile. "It's the perfect cropped sweatshirt for any time of year," one claimed. "It's thick enough that it's warm but not so heavy that you can't wear it in the spring or summer… I honestly want to get this in every color."
And despite its affordable price, fans of the sweatshirt say its quality doesn't fade. "I never put my cropped hoodies in the dryer for fear that they will shrink," a shopper explained. "Mine has been washed 50 times now and still looks brand new. I wear this with Lululemon and Alo leggings and biker shorts and always get compliments and questions about where I found it!"
If you're in the market for a casual, cozy, and cute sweatshirt you'll wear year-round, check out more colors of the under-$25 cropped sweatshirt on Amazon below.
