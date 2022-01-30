Amazon Shoppers Found the 'Perfect Cropped Sweatshirt' — and It's Under $25 

By now, almost two years into the pandemic, you've probably worn your go-to sweatshirt thin. And while you might have a special place in your heart for your old sports hoodies, sometimes, a more polished pick is appropriate — like for when your boss suddenly asks you to turn on your camera during a Zoom meeting. Ideally, you would already be wearing something that doesn't have an in-your-face logo or stains on it, but is still cozy. Well, the ideal option exists, according to shoppers, and it's only $24 on Amazon.