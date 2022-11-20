Taylor Swift Makes Surprise AMAs Appearance in Golden Jumpsuit — and Shouts Out Blake Lively!

Taylor Swift may have skipped the American Music Awards carpet, but she made up for it inside the event

Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

Published on November 20, 2022 10:27 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award for 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Taylor Swift is stepping into a new style era — and a winning streak.

The superstar singer-songwriter made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards wearinga plunging, '70s-inspired golden rhinestone jumpsuit by The Blonds. She teamed the disco-ready look with retro side-swept waves, her signature red lip and Vram and Nouvel Heritage jewelry.

Swift, 32, has already taken home the AMAs for favorite pop album, for Red (Taylor's Version), favorite female pop artist, favorite music video for All Too Well: The Short Film, favorite female country artist, favorite country album, for Red (Taylor's Version), and artist of the year.

"This album is a rerecorded album and I cannot tell you how much my rerecorded albums mean to me but I never expected or assumed that they would mean anything to you," she said during her favorite pop album acceptance speech. "So I can't thank you enough for caring about this album that I'm so proud of."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: <a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> accepts the Favorite Pop Album award for 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The artist went on to thank everyone who worked with her on the album, including "my beautiful, brilliant friend" Blake Lively for directing the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" starring Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller.

Swift is up for six nominations tying with Beyoncé for the most-nominated female artist.

The musician's AMAs appearance comes days after she apologized to her fans who had a hard time purchasing tickets for her upcoming Eras tour, many of whom shared their struggles in viral threads on social media.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: <a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> accepts the Favorite Pop Album award for 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Taylor Swift. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

In a note posted to her Instagram Story on Friday, Swift expressed her disappointment at Ticketmaster's seeming inability to handle the demand for tickets after a reported 14 million fans attempted to secure seats for the tour's 52 dates during presale — prompting the company to cancel planned ticket sales to the general public.

"It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse," she wrote, noting that she's "extremely protective" of her fans and has learned "over the years" to handle many of her career operations in-house.

She also addressed fans who didn't secure a concert date, writing, "And to those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means."

Swift's Eras tour announcement came hot on the critically acclaimed heels of her tenth studio album Midnights which dropped on Oct. 21.

Check out PEOPLE's full AMAs coverage to get the latest news on music's big night.

And she's been making the red carpet rounds in style, attending MTV's European Movie Awards on Nov. 13, where she took home four trophies — the most of any artist.

She brought her fashion A-Game in a shimmering David Koma dress, which featured a black corset-style bodysuit and a cage skirt studded with green stones.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022
Taylor Swift. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In August, the "Anti-Hero" singer made a surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs in crystal-covered Oscar de la Renta minidress featuring an open-back. She teamed the look with matching Christian Louboutin heels, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, matching eye gems and her signature red lip.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: <a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

It was a big night for the star who took home three Moonmen and dropped the news of her Midnights album launch. After the show, Swift changed into a starry Moschino dress as she posed with her three awards from the night: best video, best direction, and best long form video.


The 2022 AMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

