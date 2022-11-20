Machine Gun Kelly Says His Spiked Purple Suit at the 2022 AMAs Is 'Uncomfortable to Pee in'

Machine Gun Kelly isn't afraid to take a stab at bold style trends. And got right to the point in making a statement on the American Music Awards carpet.

The Mainstream Sellout artist, who is nominated for two awards at this year's ceremony hosted by Wayne Brady, walked the carpet in a purple suit covered in spikes. These weren't just any spikes, though. These silver spikes are several inches long — making it so that the artist probably can't get close to anyone or even sit down.

MGK, 32, posed on the black carpet with his arms held out away from him, no doubt because he was avoiding the spikes all down his sides. He wore his platinum blonde hair tousled and loose and accessorized with a studded necklace and earrings. Not missing one opportunity to coordinate, even his boots had studs on them.

And it's already a big night for the star, who took home the AMA for favorite rock artist. He even address his outfit choice on the stage, joking, that the suit was "hard to pee in."

At this year's award show, Machine Gun Kelly is nominated for favorite rock artist and favorite rock album (a new category this year) for Mainstream Sellout. He won the award last year for favorite rock artist, the first time he'd ever earned a nomination at this award show.

But while Machine Gun Kelly may be known for his music, he's also become a style star as well, mostly thanks to his daring looks.

Out-there style is old hat for Machine Gun Kelly, who often brings the drama to red carpets — and just about any room he walks into. He and fiancée Megan Fox, 36, know how to get people talking, which they did at the Time 100 Gala at the end of October.

While Fox turned heads with her newly dyed red hair, MGK turned just as many heads with his look. He rocked full black latex with his colorfully tattooed torso exposed and wore his shaggy, platinum hair slicked back in a bun.

Some of MGK and Fox's most memorable fashions lately, though, have been inspired by Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. On two recent occasions the couple channeled the former couple — once for Halloween and once just because.

At the end of September, the couple stepped out wearing coordinating '90s looks that could have easily been ripped from Lee's and Anderson's closets. Fox wore a low-cut army green tank top under an unbuttoned flannel shirt with cut-out snakeskin pants. She also toted a brown-tinted transparent purse to hold her essentials.

Meanwhile, MGK went for a vampy menswear look in a skeleton-printed shirt, leather pants and a floor-length maroon vinyl trench coat. Experts at couple outfits, the duo also wore matching furry bucket hats — hers in cherry red and his in black.

The two did it again for the Casamigos Halloween party at the end of October, though this time the copycat looks were intentional. Channeling the former couple's looks at the 1995 grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Fox wore a two-tone pink and red latex mini-dress with a sweetheart neckline. She completed the iconic look with a bleached wig, big lips, bigger nails and a glowing fresh tan.

MGK had the Mötley Crüe drummer's aesthetic down in a white tank top showing off a sleeve of tattoos, black leather pants and a layer of black eyeliner to complement his jet-black hair.

The 2022 AMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.