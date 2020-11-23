The American Music Awards host wasn't afraid to experiment with bold colors, skin-baring silhouettes and lots of bling for her AMAs hosting wardrobe

Taraji P. Henson Creates a High-Fashion Fairytale at the American Music Awards: See Her 12 Outfits!

Taraji P. Henson pulled out all the stops to host the 2020 American Music Awards — meaning 12 outfit changes!

Before she hit the stage, Henson, 50, shared a behind-the-scenes photo as her glam squad safely got her ready for the show while wearing protective face coverings.

"I’M READY @AMAS!! ARE YOU!??? LET’S GET THIS PARTY STARTED 🙌🏾✨," the actress said, tagging hairstylist Tym Wallace, makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff and stylist Jason Bolden.

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp (2); ABC; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp (2)

Then Henson instantly brought some glitz and glamour to the red carpet when she debuted her first look of the evening: a silver-beaded, crystal fringe Giorgio Armani shift dress complete with a head wrap and $325,000 of Tiffany & Co. jewels. "WE BROUGHT THE 💎✨!!," Henson said of the look on Instagram.

Her stylist Bolden added, "TARAJI P HENSON IN All Her GLORY 👑 THE HOSTESS WITH THE MOST 👑."

Image zoom Credit: ABC via Getty Images

But the actress had plenty more jaw-dropping looks up her sleeve for the rest of the night. "Today is the day and these looks did not come to play!" she said on her Instagram Story. Read on to see all of Henson's fashionable outfits from throughout the evening.

Image zoom Credit: ABC via Getty Images

Henson got the party started in a white mini dress and sneakers at the beginning of the show with a lively dance medley to The Wiz's "A Brand New Day," Prince's "Let's Go Crazy," Jay-Z's "Dirt Off Your Shoulder and Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."

Image zoom Credit: ABC via Getty Images

Even more iconic: she whipped off her dress to get down to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" while wearing a custom Perry Meek crystal catsuit.

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Next up: the actress took her hair down and put on a shimmering Alexandre Vauthier halter dress and strappy silver sandals.

Image zoom Credit: ABC via Getty Images

Henson dared to show some skin with the next dress she chose — an asymmetric semi-sheer Georges Hobeika design with an intricately beaded fringe skirt.

She amped up the drama with wavy red extensions dropping down her back, Roberto Coin for Mayors jewelry and sparkly stilettos.

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

The actress felt like she was "shining shining shining" in this custom Pyer Moss mini with Swarovski crystals and artwork of famous gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe. She accessorized it with a sassy black hat and suede over-the-knee Casadei boots.

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Then Henson brought out her wild side. Letting her natural, coily curls out into a big bouncy 'fro, the star stepped on stage in a playful Area zebra-print slip dress. She topped it off with Gismondi 1754 diamonds.

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

The animal-print theme carried over into Henson's next ensemble with the feline-inspired leopard print boots she wore with a vintage, corseted Patrick Kelly dress.

Image zoom Credit: ABC via Getty Images

The AMAs host channeled her feminine side when she slipped on a romantic pale lavender gown with a sweetheart neckline.

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Go big or go home! Henson proved she can pull off any silhouette when she modeled this high-shine Carolina Herrera frock with enormous puff sleeves.

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

The actress totally changed gears when she stepped out in a color-blocked mod-inspired look with burgundy thigh-high boots.

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Last but certainly not least, she ended the evening with a cheery custom-made David Koma confection. The vibrant neon yellow gown featured crystal mesh embroidery and a sky-high slit up the right side.