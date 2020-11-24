Fox debuted new ink on the American Music Awards red carpet, and many are speculating it's in honor of her boyfriend

Megan Fox's New Tattoo Appears to Be a Loving Tribute to Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may have only started dating over the summer, but it looks like the actress has already dedicated some special ink on her body to the rapper.

When the couple made their official red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night, social media users spotted a new tattoo inked across Fox's upper left collarbone that many fans believe is a tribute to MGK, as Page Six first reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The tattoo, which is written in a lowercase script lettering, reads "el pistolero" — the Spanish word for "the gunman." Fans quickly became convinced that the ink was Fox's way of professing her love to the "Drunk Face" rapper.

"Megan Fox's new tattoo says 'el pistolero,' apparently it's rumored to be MGK's nickname," one Twitter user wrote.

Image zoom Credit: ABC/Getty (2)

?s=20

Fox, 34, and MGK, 30, also showed their love for each other by sporting matching minimal manicures by NAILSOFLA founder, Brittney Boyce, who used Orly nail polishes on both stars.

The geometric designs featured bright half circles with a black line down the center painted on a neutral nail.

Image zoom Credit: ABC/Getty (2)

The couple went for nearly identical colors, with Fox opting for a vibrant coral and MGK choosing a neon pink.

After Fox and MGK began dating this summer when they met on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, they took a big step in their relationship in October when he was introduced to her children, Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4.

"He recently met her kids for the first time. Megan thought it was a natural step since they are getting more serious," a source told PEOPLE at the time.