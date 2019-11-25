Taylor Swift Glitters in Green at 2019 AMAs After Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta Feud

Taylor Swift is celebrating her big night in style.

The star, who will be honored as the Artist of the Decade, arrived to the red carpet in a glittering green double spaghetti-strap Julien Macdonald dress with thigh-high slit. She teamed the look with oversize Ofira earrings, over-the-knee black Casadei high-heel boots and wavy side-swept strands.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

In celebration of her latest album Lover, Swift, 29, has been showing off her wardrobe of pastel rainbow hues. From her gorgeous pastel purple mini dress by Raisa & Vanessa at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards to the $635 Retrofête rainbow wrap dress she wore during a live ABC appearance in Nashville to her iridescent sequin romper at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the singer has been taking her Lover album cover and colorful music videos as inspiration.

Swift is set to perform her old songs after she was finally cleared to sing her early hits, which were recorded while under contract with her former record label, Big Machine Label Group. (Scooter Braun purchased Big Machine Label Group from Swift’s former label head Scott Borchetta for $300 million earlier this year, which included her music catalog.)

RELATED: A Comprehensive Timeline of What’s Going on Between Taylor Swift, Scott Borchetta, Scooter Braun and Big Machine

Just days before her much-anticipated performance, BMLG announced that they have “come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists’ performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms. This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances.”

The statement, which was obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, went on to clarify that “recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media. Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists’ audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed.”

The official clearance came after Swift released a scathing Tumblr post on Nov. 14, accusing Braun and Borchetta of blocking her from performing her pre-Lover songs in her medley at the AMAs.

“I’ve been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year,” she wrote.

Swift also revealed she has been working with Netflix on a documentary about her “life for the past few years,” but that Borchetta and Braun have “declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project.” According to the singer, Borchetta tried to negotiate and offered to let her perform and use her music if she agreed not to re-record “copycat versions” of her old songs and “stop talking about him and Scooter Braun.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full AMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

Swift, who opened the awards show last year with “I Did Something Bad,” is nominated in five categories this year: artist of the year, favorite album – pop/rock, favorite female artist – pop/rock, favorite adult contemporary artist and favorite music video, “You Need to Calm Down.”

In 2018, Swift took home four awards — tour of the year, for her Reputation Tour; favorite album – pop/rock, Reputation; favorite female artist – pop/rock, and artist of the year — and became the most decorated female AMAs winner with 23 AMAs, beating Whitney Houston’s record.

Other artists set to hit the stage are Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa. During the show, country star Thomas Rhett is partnering with Wells Fargo for a special benefit performance to help support the corporation’s efforts to end hunger. And Kesha, who will be joined by Big Freedia, will make her return to the AMAs stage for her first performance since 2013 to sing her new track, “Raising Hell.”

The 2019 AMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.