Shawn Mendes' Makeup Artist Shares His 2019 AMAs Grooming Routine

Shawn Mendes rocked the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, wearing an indigo suit by Paul Smith, a custom teal shirt by Marcell von Berlin and a few swipes of Yves Saint Laurent’s iconic Touche Éclat concealer.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter’s makeup artist, Anna Bernabe, used the luxury brand’s best-selling concealer, moisturizing lip product (Top Secrets Lip Perfector) and mattifying All Hours face powder to get her client red carpet ready.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Bernabe reveals how to achieve the barely there makeup look and explains the unique challenges of working with male celebrities.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

“Communication is trust. I guide my client with each product and why I love it,” she says of working with male clients, which includes celebrities like Antoni Porowski and Billy Porter. “Then I ask if it’s OK for me to use it. Most of the time they are open because I created a safe space.”

“The design of the Touche Éclat concealer is very chic as well as functional,” she adds. “Men do not want to carry a concealer palette. It blends in with their travel essentials and it’s so easy to apply.”

As for technique, Bernabe starts with an energizing spritz of facial mist, then suggests finding a “visual balance of color” by only adding product to areas of the face that have noticeable discoloration.

Bernabe (who’s been with Mendes for five years, through his transition from Vine star, to teen heartthrob to Grammy-nominated artist) tells PEOPLE she enjoys collaborating with musicians on grooming because they’re “experimental by trade.”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“If you look at the evolution of musicians, you can see that when their sound changes so does their fashion and appearance,” she says. “That’s when it becomes really fun is when we get to bounce off ideas and try new things.”

And that’s definitely the case for Mendes.

Image zoom Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

So far this year, the singer embarked on a world tour, released the sultry single “Señorita” with girlfriend Camila Cabello, won big at the MTV Video Music Awards and collaborated with Taylor Swift on a remix of “Lover.” All the while, the well-groomed star has been developing a real sense of personal style, defined by deep V-necklines, slim-fitting suits and statement jewelry.

On the AMAs red carpet, he put it all together for a total best dressed-worthy moment, before hitting the stage with Cabello, 22, later that night.

Image zoom Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

They arrived solo (as they did at the MTV VMAs earlier this year), but performed a sexy rendition of “Señorita” during the show.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty

Before the performance, Swift, 29, pointed at Mendes — and he couldn’t hold back a giggle. And during the duet, Swift was seen watching in awe with Billy Porter. Both were clearly expecting a kiss but the couple held off.

Along with a steamy performance, Mendes and Cabello also took home the 2019 AMA Award for best collaboration.