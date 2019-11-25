Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

It may have been 16 years since Shania Twain last walked the American Music Awards red carpet, but she’s “Still the One” to watch when it comes to award show style.

The country superstar made her return to the 2019 AMAs wearing a silky beige shirt with flared sleeves and built-in neck scarf, tucked into a high-waisted sequin mermaid-style skirt featuring a long train and sheer, tulle appliqués.

To compliment the look, she wore drop earrings and styled her hair in a top knot half-bun, with the bottom half swept to the side in curly locks.

Twain is on-hand to perform a medley of her greatest hits during the show, which marks her first time returning to the AMAs stage since 2003.

Fans can anticipate the singer to belt out a few of her classics, which may include songs like “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “You’re Still the One” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and possibly something from her latest album, Now, which was released in 2017.

The last time the singer attended, she set the carpet and stage on fire with two can’t-miss cutout looks.

Check out PEOPLE’s full AMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

She arrived in a high-collar, long-sleeve high-low black dress with sheer striped cutouts and belted accents throughout, plus thigh-high lace-up boots and drop earrings.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

On stage, she performed in a cream-colored plunging sleeveless jumpsuit with exaggerated cutout revealing a shimmery gold bra, plus a tan, fringe-adorned belt and long necklace.

Sunday night, she’s joining a slew of fellow performers throughout the night, which include Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, who will also be receiving the Artist of the Decade honor.

Another star making her long-awaited return to the AMAs stage is Selena Gomez, whose appearance also marks her first live television performance in two years.

Gomez previously performed at the AMAs in 2014, 2015 and 2017, when she sang her song “Wolves.” This year’s performance will mark the world television premiere of her new music.

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST.