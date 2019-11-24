Selena Gomez is making fans “Look at Her Now” thanks to her bold and bright style!

The pop star, 27, made her return to the American Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, two years after her previous appearance in 2017.

Stopping to take selfies with fans on the red carpet, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer rocked a tight-fitted fluorescent green dress as she walked the AMAs carpet.

.@selenagomez has made her way on to the red carpet, and of course she had to say hi to her #Selenators first! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/3f02j1OslJ — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 24, 2019

Gomez paired the dress with matching green shoes and showed off new, shoulder-length hair.

In addition, Gomez will open the show for her first live television performance in two years. (The star previously performed at the AMAs in 2014, 2015 and 2017, when she sang her song “Wolves.”)

Image zoom Selena Gomez Steve Granitz/WireImage

A fan account of the star reported over the weekend that the singer got a tattoo on her thigh of two hands in prayer with a rosary, though the tat was not visible as she walked the AMAs red carpet.

In late October, Gomez, who hasn’t released a solo album since 2015’s Revival, released her vulnerable new ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” before following it up one day later with the surprise release of the up-tempo “Look at Her Now.”

Image zoom Selena Gomez Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Both songs are about a breakup and were seemingly inspired by her on-and-off relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Image zoom Selena Gomez MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Though she is not nominated for an AMA this year, Gomez recently celebrated a major milestone in her music career.

Earlier this month, the actress nabbed her first No. 1 with “Lose You to Love Me,” which racked up 38.8 million streams in the U.S. in its first week of release, according to Billboard.

Image zoom Selena Gomez Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

“My first number 1!! This song is so dear to my heart. I’ve been working so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I am in life,” Gomez wrote on Instagram in celebration. “I love you deeply and thank you so much for listening. I want to thank each and every person that was [a part] of this moment that I’ll never forget!”

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. EST.