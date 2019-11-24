Lizzo Arrives at the 2019 AMAs Carrying a Teeny-Tiny Valentino Micro Bag

Lizzo just arrived at the 2019 AMAs, and she’s kicking off her night with a fashionable bang!

The singer-songwriter and rapper, 31, looked like 100 percent that bitch (sorry, we had to) wearing a ruffled, coral one-shouldered mini dress. She paired the neon look with strappy white Stuart Weitzman sandals and the tiniest Valentino purse we’ve ever seen.

“There’s only three in the world,” Lizzo revealed, as cameras zoomed in on her miniature accessory. But the size didn’t stop her from packing the necessities: “I got tampons in here, a flask of tequila, condoms,” she said.

The musician sported a flirty ponytail with side-swept bangs, white drop earrings and a matching statement ring.

Tonight, Lizzo is up for best new artist, soul/R&B song of the year and soul/R&B female artist of the year, after snagging an impressive eight Grammy nominations earlier this week.

The Houston native had a breakout year with the release of her deluxe edition major label debut, Cuz I Love You, which includes the song “Truth Hurts.” Though it was first released in 2017, the track didn’t begin to climb the charts until this spring, when it appeared in the Netflix movie Someone Great.

“Truth Hurts” has since spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart; it is tied with the Iggy Azalea track “Fancy” for the longest-running chart-topper by a solo female rapper.

This summer, Lizzo told PEOPLE she almost quit music because the song did not initially perform the way she had hoped it would.

“The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares.’ I was like, ‘F— it, I’m done.’ ” she told PEOPLE in June.

“Now the song that made me want to quit is the song that everyone’s falling in love with me for, which is such a testament to journeys: Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph,” Lizzo added at the time.

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. EST.