Kesha just made a glamorous entrance to the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet.

The “Tik Tok” singer arrived wearing a gold printed robe dress belted at the waist, with matching printed leggings and gold heels.

She teamed the high-fashion design with wavy locks styled in an air-dried affect and a dramatic cat-eye.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

The songstress will take the stage with artist Big Freedia to perform their song “Raising Hell,” from Kesha’s fourth album High Road, set to be released in January.

The single features some of Kesha’s most playful lyrics in years, such as “I’m all f—ed up in my Sunday best, no one can shame ’cause I love this dress. Only God can judge this holy mess, doing my best, bitch I’m blessed,” and “bounce it up and down where the good Lord split it.”

Image zoom Big Freedia and Kesha Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

High Road is Kesha’s return to the music scene following her 2017 comeback album Rainbow and a long legal battle over sexual abuse allegations against her longtime collaborator, Dr. Luke (whom has denied the claims). The artist recently told EW that High Road marks a return to the “weirdo pop” of her earlier career.

Image zoom Big Freedia and Kesha Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST.